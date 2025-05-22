Mark Martin in agreement with fans’ “cruel cycle” allegation against NASCAR

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin continues to side with long-time fans who are frustrated with the direction of the sport. He also accepted what many believe is a growing disconnect between NASCAR leadership and its core fan base.

On X, a fan shared his frustration with the "cruel cycle" in the sport, writing:

"It’s not just old people. It’s like they’re [NASCAR] constantly trying to win a new audience with every new gimmick and race manipulation. Every gimmick that’s implemented may gain different fans, but they lose the same amount. A cruel cycle to fans and drivers."

"Agreed," Mark Martin replied.

In a previous post, Martin replied to another fan who shared his appreciation for the former NASCAR Cup driver speaking up for old race fans.

"I have not drank the KoolAid. Way too many have," he wrote.

The recent backlash surrounding the All-Star race format, which included a planned competition caution to add excitement, has reignited criticism of NASCAR’s direction. Many fans argued that these kinds of manipulations blur the line between sport and entertainment.

Last year, NASCAR introduced the "option" tires during the All-Star race at the 0.625-mile track in North Carolina and introduced them into the regular season. It offered the teams a "run what you brung" format, but the latter rejected it over cost concerns.

"You don't have to have 60 lead changes" - Mark Martin reminds NASCAR of 'great racing'

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series event at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the zMAX CARS Tour raced at the short track on May 15-16. Landen Lewis won the Late Model Stock after leading every lap, and 12-year-old Keelan Harvick finished third in his debut Pro Late Model series race ahead of Cup drivers like Josh Berry. Mark Martin praised the short-track racing series for delivering great racing without constant lead changes or gimmicks.

"Everyone loved the @CARSTour race last night @FloRacing @FS1 Congratulations @DaleJr and @KevinHarvick on a great job. Absolutely great racing 🏁 It just shows you don’t have to have 60 lead changes to have a great race and fans to love it," Mark Martin wrote.

"In my opinion @CARSTour cars look like race cars. It’s a shame some people don’t recognize the fact that part of being a fan is the love of the look of the cars," Martin shared in another post on X.

The CARS Tour began in 1995 as the USAR Hooters Cup Late Model Series by Hooters owner Robert Brooks. It has become much more prominent in 2023, after Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s DEJ Management, Jeff Burton Autosports, Inc., Kevin Harvick Incorporated, and Trackhouse Racing Team purchased the series.

