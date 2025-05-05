What is the NASCAR All-Star Race format for 2025? Key changes explained

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race is set to take place at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third consecutive season on Sunday (May 18). Ahead of the event, NASCAR has introduced several significant changes to the format of the exhibition race with an aim to enhance the competition and fan engagement this year.

The length of this year’s All-Star Race has increased from 200 to 250 laps, offering more on-track action, and the scheduled competition caution will occur around lap 100.

For the first time, a new Promoter’s Caution rule has been added to the All-Star Race format. The rule allows race officials to call an additional caution before lap 220 to bunch up the grid. If the rule remains unused by lap 200 and a caution occurs, then the Promoter's Caution option expires.

Another new rule included in the 2025 All-Star Race format is the manufacturer showdown. All three manufacturers—Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota—will each field teams comprising an equal number of drivers, determined by the least represented manufacturer.

The collective manufacturer teams will be scored based on the combined finishing positions of their drivers. The team with the lowest combined total of finishing positions will be the winner of the manufacturer showdown. In case of a tie, the single best overall finishing position among the tied teams will determine the winner.

This year, for the first time, the All-Star Race and All-Star Open drivers will participate in the Pit Crew Challenge. The drivers will perform a three-lap qualifying run, including a mandatory four-tire pit stop on the second lap. The total time determines the All-Star Open starting lineup and the starting grid for the pair of heat races ahead of the All-Star main event.

NASCAR recently has increased the number of laps in the All-Star Heat races from 60 to 75 with a caution around lap 30. Two 75-lap heat races will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Race main event. Heat 1 results determine the inside row, while Heat 2 results set the outside row.

The length of the All-Star Open will be revised this year, which means a 100-lap event for drivers who are not already qualified for the main event, featuring a competition break around lap 40. The top two finishers and the fan-vote winner will make their way to the 250-lap All-Star Race.

Who are eligible for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race?

NASCAR drivers who are eligible for the All-Star Race include winners of a NASCAR Cup Series points race in either 2024 or 2025, full-time active drivers who have previously won an All-Star Race, and full-time active drivers who are former Cup champions.

Take a look at eligible All-Star Race drivers:

Christopher Bell Josh Berry Ryan Blaney Alex Bowman Chase Briscoe Chris Buescher Kyle Busch William Byron Ross Chastain Austin Cindric Austin Dillon Chase Elliott Denny Hamlin Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson Joey Logano Tyler Reddick Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Daniel Suárez

