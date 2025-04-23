Million-dollar mayhem NASCAR's 2025 All-Star Race format includes a promoter's optional caution

The details for the NASCAR All-Star Open and Race have been revealed earlier today, which includes the addition of something known as the "promoter's caution". Essentially, this part of the format states that at any random point by Lap 220 of 250, a yellow flag must be waved, indicating the start of a caution period, which leads to an eventual race restart. However, if by Lap 200, the promoter's caution has not been used, and a yellow flag is waved anyway after that point for a race-related reason, then the rule will no longer be allowed to be enacted.

This rule, plus all other features of the NASCAR All-Star event, was shared by Fox Sports Journalist Bob Pockrass on his X (formerly Twitter) account earlier today.

The "promoter's caution" rule pays homage to Bruton Smith, the former owner of the North Wilkesboro Speedway, where the event is being held next month. Smith founded the company that currently owns the track, Speedway Motorsports, and was a racetrack promoter who favoured random yellow flags being waved during the race, to make the competition exciting by adding a twist in the game and having everyone race in close quarters during the event. The former promoter, who passed away in 2022, was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016 for his impact on the sport.

The All-Star Race takes place on May 18th, with the Open (the 100-lap event) starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the main event beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. The drivers who have qualified for the main event include the likes of William Byron, Daniel Suárez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Harrison Burton, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Josh Berry, and Kyle Busch.

These drivers have either won an All-Star race in the past, won a points-paying race in either this or the last season, or are a full-time Cup Series champion.

NASCAR introduces competition between manufacturers for the All-Star event

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) and driver Kyle Larson (5) for position in turn three during the All Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. - Source: Imagn

As part of the new format for the NASCAR All-Star Race, the car manufacturers, Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, will also be competing against each other, with the drivers on the grid representing the automakers in the 'Manufacturer's Showdown".

Essentially, the best manufacturer will be the one that has a combined overall finish in the All-Star Race. Once the line-up for the main event is set, the teams will be created by the manufacturer that has the least representation, deciding the number of cars per team. Then, the cumulative of each car maker's finishing position will be tallied, and whoever has the lowest number will be crowned the winner.

John Probst, NASCAR's executive vice president and chief racing development officer, has shared his enthusiasm for the challenge's addition to the All-Star day.

"The introduction of the Manufacturer Showdown brings a new layer of intensity and pride for our OEM partners, and fans can expect even more strategy, teamwork and drama on race day.” [via NASCAR]

The winner of the All-Star race takes home bragging rights and one million dollars.

