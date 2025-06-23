Mark Martin calls for NASCAR’s accountability in delivering what “the majority” fans demand

Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin called out the stock car racing series for not giving what he believes most fans want. Backed with polls on X, Martin suggested abolishing the current playoff system and returning to the traditional points system.

Based on the polls from Martin and NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck, the majority voted for a 36-race championship format. This is similar to other racing series like Formula 1, where a dominant driver can clinch the title even with several races remaining on the calendar.

In contrast, the current system has four playoff rounds, with the first three rounds utilizing an elimination-style format. The final round, a.k.a. Championship 4, boils down the playoff drivers to just four for a one-race shootout for the title.

Mark Martin, who retired from NASCAR in 2013, pleaded his case on X and wrote:

“Well, my poll wasn’t as full of as @Kenny_Wallace says old people. @NASCAR is going to have to explain to the fans why they don’t give the majority what they want. I have a broad spectrum of followers who I am trying to speak for.”

The backlash on the current playoff system escalated after Joey Logano won his third NASCAR Cup Series championship last year. Logano was initially eliminated after the Round of 12 but was reinstated into the playoffs following Alex Bowman's disqualification. Moreover, he arguably wasn't the most dominant driver that year, with Kyle Larson beating him six to four in race wins.

NASCAR formed a committee this year dedicated to improving the postseason. This has sparked debates on what changes should be made, with Mark Martin proposing the return to the traditional full-season championship battle.

“I don't want to see that”: Mark Martin on NASCAR allegedly prioritizing viewership over racing product

While Mark Martin gave NASCAR flowers for growing the sport on the business side, he isn't a fan of certain changes introduced to increase viewership. He said he would rather take less money than change the stock car racing series' traditions.

For added context, NASCAR signed a $7.7 billion-worth of media rights deal with multiple companies until 2031. As such, Martin believes the sanctioning body is pressured to deliver ratings, which leads to gimmicks he likened to WWE.

In an interview with Kenny Wallace, the 2017 NASCAR Hall of Famer inductee said:

“One of my points about NASCAR selling it for more than what I think it's truly worth, kudos to them, good job, but now they even more than ever have to deliver ratings and eyeballs on the TV so if that means turning NASCAR into WWE. You know I don't want to see that and I would take less money to not have to go there.”

The pool of media companies NASCAR partnered with includes Fox Sports, NBC, Amazon Prime, and Warner Bros. Discovery through TNT Sports. FOX kicked the 2025 Cup Series season off in the Daytona 500 before Amazon Prime covered the sport for five races until the Pocono race weekend. TNT Sports is next in line, starting at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway), with NBC taking over at Iowa Speedway.

