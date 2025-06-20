Mark Martin draws the line: He ‘doesn’t want’ NASCAR turning into WWE for the sake of TV ratings

Veteran driver Mark Martin shared his concern that NASCAR is turning into WWE to attract more viewers and justify its lucrative media rights deal with Prime Video and TNT. The Hall of Famer explained that he'd rather 'take less money' to avoid such a predicament.

Ad

NASCAR recently secured a 7-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal with Prime Video and TNT alongside Fox and NBC. The move has seemingly paid off, as Prime Video has reported 2.1 million viewers during the Mexico City race, beating viewership numbers for both IndyCar and F1 from the same day.

Prime Video's NASCAR stint ends with the upcoming event at Pocono Raceway, as TNT will take over the reins for five races thereafter. Fans have voiced their frustration over the streaming change, which requires them to juggle between multiple networks to follow the sport. Moreover, practices like the promoter's caution in this year's All-Star race have further alienated longtime fans and drivers alike.

Ad

Trending

During a podcast episode of Kenny Conversation, Martin discussed the current state of NASCAR amid its rising popularity.

"One of my points about NASCAR selling it for more than what I think it's truly worth, kudos to them, good job, but now they even more than ever have to deliver ratings and eyeballs on the TV so if that means turning NASCAR into WWE. You know I don't want to see that and I would take less money to not have to go there," he said. [44:12 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Mark Martin has also been critical of NASCAR's current playoff system and instead preferred the 2000s-era Winston Cup format that crowns the driver with the most points. The idea has received support from Dale Earnhardt Jr. as well.

"They're trying to make it like ball sports": Mark Martin sounds off on NASCAR's overtime system

Mark Martin has called out NASCAR's overtime system for imitating ball sports to make it more palatable for casual fans. He contends that these changes conflict with the sport's fundamental nature, which isn't based on a timed structure. He also highlighted the hypocrisy of the playoffs system, noting that the final championship round still includes the full 36-car field instead of just the four title contenders.

Ad

"I just don't like that whole premise. I don't like playoffs, I don't like calling it overtime. I'd rather call it green light checkered. Our races aren't timed, they're trying to make it like ball sports because the TV people and I've heard this from some, they want the casual fan to be able to relate to the other ball sports because they think that those fans might watch," he said. [46:11 onwards]

Mark Martin believes that while the overtime restarts attract new fans when drivers are 'running over each other', it risks pushing away old fans who might not like it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.