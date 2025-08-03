Mark Martin declares himself Lavar Scott’s ‘new fan’ after discovering ‘mutual respect’ for two legends

NASCAR legend Mark Martin recently expressed admiration for up-and-coming driver Lavar Scott, naming himself his “new fan.” The reason? A shared respect for two figures: rapper Gucci Mane and NASCAR star Brad Keselowski.The post was shared on X, where Martin, a racing icon with decades of experience and a strong following, wrote about Scott’s talent and character. Martin's tweet read:“I’ve had my eye on @LavarScott driving the $hit out of a race car. I just found out we share the mutual respect for the GOAT @gucci1017 (Gucci Mane) and the #6 (Brad Keselowski) as well. I’m a new fan.”Mark Martin’s public endorsement of Lavar Scott wasn’t random. Scott is quickly rising through the NASCAR ranks. He competes full-time in the ARCA Menards Series for Rev Racing and was named the 2024 ARCA Menards Series 'Rookie of the Year'. Backed by Max Siegel Inc., and with Glenn Parker as his crew chief, Scott is part of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity development program.Most recently, Scott announced a major step forward: his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with sponsorship from Foxxtecca and support from Alpha Prime Racing. He made his debut at the BetRivers 200 at Dover and will return to the track on September 6 at World Wide Technology Raceway, his birthday, with Foxxtecca as the primary sponsor.“Why doesn’t the fan’s voice matter?”: Mark Martin pushes for change in NASCAR's championship formatWhile Mark Martin publicly praised Lavar Scott, he also voiced strong opinions about NASCAR’s championship format on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. He advocated for a 36-race season-long championship system, directly challenging NASCAR's current playoff format.Martin stressed that most fans want the traditional full-season format reinstated. He cited rough percentages, saying 50% of fans prefer the 36-race format, 30% support the 10-race “chase,” and only 20% favor the existing playoffs or their variation. In Martin’s words:“The majority of fans want a 36 race championship. And then below that, 30 percent of the fans want a ten-race chase. And so 20 percent of the fans either want the playoff system or an adjusted version of the playoff system. And until somebody proves me wrong, or until I get an answer for the fans for why their voice doesn't matter in this decision. I'm gon' keep it up.”He expressed frustration over a lack of clarity around who decides the format and why fan opinion seems to be overlooked. Martin said he won’t back down from pressing the issue unless given a valid explanation.His comments come as NASCAR is reportedly reviewing potential changes to the playoff structure. Due to broadcasting timelines for the 2026 season, a final decision is expected by the end of August.Mark Martin also hinted at insider knowledge about a committee exploring playoff revisions. One thing they reportedly agree on: the single-race title decider is flawed, and there’s momentum toward a larger-sample championship format.