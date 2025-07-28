  • NASCAR
  • Katherine Legge
  • Mark Martin drops a 1-word reaction on Katherine Legge’s career-best Cup Series finish at Indy

Mark Martin drops a 1-word reaction on Katherine Legge’s career-best Cup Series finish at Indy

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Jul 28, 2025 21:38 GMT
Katherine Legge, driver of the #32 Desnuda Tequila Chevrolet, prepares to qualify for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) and [Inset] Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin speaks to fans in the Neon Garage before for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400 on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jeff Speer/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Katherine Legge before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and (Inset) Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022. Source: Getty Images

Katherine Legge's stunning charge at the 2025 Brickyard 400 wasn't just another highlight reel moment. It was a career-defining performance that turned heads across the NASCAR community, including NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin.

Ad

Katherine Legge's valiant run on Sunday saw her claw from 38th on the grid to an astonishing 17th-place finish in the overtime-heavy race at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Martin reshared an in-car clip of her final restart on X and dropped a one-word reaction.

"Respect🙌🏼"
Ad
Trending

In just her fifth-ever Cup start, Legge gave Live Fast Motorsports their third top-20 result on a non-superspeedway, and her first-ever lead-lap finish in the NASCAR Cup Series. She qualified 38th in a field stacked with full-time racers and playoff hopefuls. But once the race was underway, especially in the final two restarts, she made the most of the opportunity.

Katherine Legge (78) and Michael McDowell (71) during the Brickyard 400. Source: Getty
Katherine Legge (78) and Michael McDowell (71) during the Brickyard 400. Source: Getty

The first overtime saw Legge momentarily lose ground to Shane van Gisbergen's No. 88 WeatherTech Chevy after Turn 2. But rather than giving up, she fought back. Staying on the outside line through Turn 3 and into 4, the No. 78 LFM Chevrolet surged ahead in clean air as SVG faded.

Ad

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe, who started on his fifth pole this year, looked set for a top-15 finish, but was forced to settle for 18th as Legge edged ahead of him in the final scramble.

The performance was made even more impressive given the tools at her disposal. With a developmental pit crew handling stops in the 16-second range, and a car many still view as underfunded, Legge made every lap count. This was also her second top-20 finish, after a gutsy P19 in Chicago.

Ad

"Very impressive": Mark Martin applauds Katherine Legge's rise through part-time grind

Katherine Legge before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250. Source: Imagn
Katherine Legge before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250. Source: Imagn

Katherine Legge's Cup Series resurgence has not been linear. A rough debut at Phoenix Raceway earlier this year, where she triggered a crash involving Daniel Suárez, raised doubts about her stock car viability. Her second start didn't arrive until Mexico City in June. That too, like her Sonoma run, ended outside the top 30.

Ad

But before that came Chicago. In a stacked 41-car entry list for the third edition of NASCAR's street course experiment, Legge muscled her way into the show by out-qualifying Corey Heim in a 23XI Racing entry. Despite bouncing off walls and limping to P33 on the grid, she finished 19th, becoming the first woman in eight years to claim a top-20 finish in a Cup race.

Mark Martin hailed her crew chief and owner in an earlier post on X:

Ad
"Very impressive @bjmcleod78 @katherinelegge @BoziTatarevic"
Ad

It was a nod to Live Fast Motorsports' leadership team - B.J. and Jessica McLeod, who've given her a genuine shot amid a crowded and competitive field. And their faith is paying off.

Apart from her Xfinity Series involvements, next on the Cup calendar for Legge are Watkins Glen International on August 10 and Richmond Raceway on August 16, with both races likely serving as her final Cup starts of the season. While she's not eligible for the playoffs, a good result in the Cook Out 400 could offer Katherine Legge a chance to draw a longer schedule for 2026.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications