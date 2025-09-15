Mark Martin drops a 2-word reaction to Brad Keselowski’s candid post-race evaluation of Bristol

Mark Martin has earned another supporter for his critique of the current playoff format. In a post-race interview after the Bristol night race, Brad Keselowski was asked if it was fair to have the chaotic 500-lap event in the playoff stretch, and the RFK Racing driver replied that it was 'never meant to be fair,'Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race was essentially a tire wear race. Goodyear had to step in mid-race and provide an extra set to deal with the excessive tire degradation.This led to 36 lead changes, and 14 cautions slowed the pace for 137 laps. Moreover, more playoff drivers finished P30 or worse than inside the top-10.Keselowski, meanwhile, fell short of his maiden win of the season by a narrow margin of 0.343 seconds. Given the varying results, the No.6 Ford driver was asked if it's a good idea to use the same tires next time.&quot;If you didn't run well today, you probably would say no, but obviously I like them, it's a good race for us. There's probably some fans in the stands like this race, and maybe something that didn't. You know what do they want? Let's do that,&quot; Keselowski replied via X/Matt WeaverAs a follow-up, he was asked if the idea was fair for the playoff drivers, and the former Cup Series champion shared a blunt take, saying:&quot;Well, the playoffs are never meant to be fair to begin with. So hold on, pick a side here, guys,&quot;Mark Martin took notice of the interview and shared it on X with the following caption:&quot;Brilliant interview @keselowski&quot;Mark Martin has become NASCAR's go-to personality when it comes to the playoff debate. The Hall of Famer has been actively against the format for a while now, and his stance has gained traction recently. He recently shared a lighthearted post poking fun at the playoff format.Mark Martin lauds Chris Buescher for his 'brave' opinion of the playoff formatAhead of the playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chris Buescher shared his take on a potential 3/3/4 format for the 2026 season, where the final round consists of a four-race title-decider. The RFK Racing driver opted for a full-season points format instead, seeing how he previously ran that way during his first Xfinity Series title run in 2015.&quot;I still like the 36 race playoff, but that's always been my vote. I'm a little stubborn when it comes to change, but to me, I always prefer it that way. I enjoyed racing that way,&quot; Buescher said via X/Dalton Hopkins.Mark Martin found the comment and commended the Ford driver, writing (via X/Mark Martin):&quot;Thank you @Chris_Buescher for being brave enough to speak the truth.&quot;2015 was the last year the Xfinity Series ran the full-season points format. The series adopted the playoffs starting from 2016, and it's been that way ever since.