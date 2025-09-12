  • NASCAR
  NASCAR legend Mark Martin shares a lighthearted take on his "full season points championship" take

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 12, 2025 21:32 GMT
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin, serving as grand marshal for the ASA Midwest Tour Joe Shear Classic, waves to the crowd Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Madison International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Mark Martin shared a post where he could be seen sitting on a wooden bench looking towards the sea. In a cheeky caption for the post, the NASCAR Hall of Famer pondered over how he could convince NASCAR to go towards a 36-race championship.

Martin, a critic of the existing playoff system, has often expressed loud approval of the idea of going back to a full-season points championship. He feels that most NASCAR fans would like to have a classic 36-race championship, which rewards consistency throughout the entire season and not the existing elimination playoffs. According to Martin, the playoff system is artificial and rewards short-term fortune or a single victory over the course of the season.

Martin has also publicly criticized those in the media and within the industry who support the playoff system, claiming it to be a gimmick and that it is not what the majority of fans desire.

Although he believed that the addition of elimination rounds in 2004 had some merit, he now feels that the system takes away the values of consistency and accumulation of performance, which are very fundamental to the sport. The actual champion, in the opinion of Martin, is someone who does the most work throughout the entire season, even though there may be some issues such as crashes or engine problems.

Adding to this, Mark Martin shared a post on X with the caption:

"Just sitting here thinking about how I could get NASCAR to go to a full season points championship"
Mark Martin is aware of the business and entertainment interests of the existing playoff system, i.e. serving TV ratings and involvement of fans, but he points out the incongruence between business interests and fan needs.

Polls performed by Martin show that most fans would prefer the old system of total points back since they believe in the simplicity of a season-long competition. His demand for this detail points to a larger discussion in NASCAR over the question of tradition versus spectacle in the determination of the winner.

Mark Martin applauds Christopher Bell for challenging NASCAR playoffs

Christopher Bell, a NASCAR Cup Series driver, has publicly challenged the current playoff format, advocating for a return to a full 36-race schedule to determine the season champion.

Bell has argued that a full-season points system is the best way to crown the true champion in auto racing, contrasting it with other sports like basketball that have multi-game series rather than single-elimination formats.

"I would like to have 36 races count towards a champion. That's how you get a champion of the sport in Auto Racing. People are gonna say, Football does it, Basketball does it. Actually, basketball has seven games. I think you gotta have more than one. If you're going to have a champion of Auto Racing, it needs to be a full race schedule," Bell said via Dirty Mo Media.
To this, Mark Martin replied on X:

"Only current driver brave enough to speak the truth @CBellRacing. My new favorite driver," Mark Martin wrote via X.

Despite acknowledging the entertainment value of the playoff system that creates exciting, high-stakes moments, Christopher Bell and Mark Martin believe the integrity of the championship is better preserved over a longer season.

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
