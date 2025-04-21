Mark Martin makes his feelings clear about a rare admission by ARCA debutant at Rockingham

NASCAR veteran Mark Martin has praised ARCA debutant Lanie Buice for her honest admission of her mistake. Buice competed in the ARCA 125 at the Rockingham Speedway in the CARS Tour Series on Saturday, April 19. Martin shared an X post and appreciated Bucie's confession for making contact with a fellow driver.

Buice drove the #2 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet for Max Siegel in the ARCA 125 race and qualified among the top five drivers in her debut race. She secured fifth place with a best time of 22.722 seconds and a top speed of 148.931 mph. Buice maintained her position well until making contact with Tyler Reif.

During the post-race interview with Scotte Sprinkle, Buice was asked about her contact with Reif. The Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet driver replied it was a mistake on her part and said [01:00]:

"Yeah. Honestly, I made a mistake. Personally, I'm learning, and I'm trying to figure out these cars as quickly as I possibly can, so I'm definitely gonna walk down there in a minute, once everything cools down, and apologize for the mistake that I made. I definitely cost him a really good finish, and I know he's running for the points in the series. So definitely a mistake on my part, and I'll learn from it, and I'll come back better."

Buice's honest admission impressed Mark Martin, who praised her by sharing an X post.

"Admitting when you make mistakes is brave and rare now days. I will have an eye on @laniebuice going forward to see her progress," he wrote.

Laine Buice finished eighth on the grid, and Tyler Rief fell to 17th after starting the race from third place. Meanwhile, Brent Crews won the 125-lap event in his #81 Mobil 1 Toyota.

Mark Martin approves the 'correct playoff format' suggestion from an X user

NASCAR's current playoff format has sparked debates among motorsports fans. While some claim it to be the best and most competitive format, others argue that it can be unfair for drivers with consistent performance throughout the series.

An X user proposed an alternative idea to end the debate, and former NASCAR Cup Series driver Mark Martin agreed with the fan's idea.

"The correct playoff format is full season points. As close as the field is these days, it’s gonna be pretty rare for a guy to go to the last race with it locked up. College football is the most interesting sport because every game matters, every race would matter much more," the post was captioned

Mark Martin showcased his support and wrote:

"I agree with you on this."

During his career in stock car racing in NASCAR, Martin clinched 40 wins, 453 top-10 finishes, and 56 pole positions in the Cup Series, followed by 49 wins, 152 top-10 finishes, and 30 pole positions in the Xfinity Series. Additionally, he secured seven wins, 20 top-10 finishes, and three pole positions in the Craftsman Truck Series.

