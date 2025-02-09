Mark Martin shares encouraging message for NASCAR journalist after his concerning ‘travel budget’ post

Mark Martin praised NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver for covering motorsports throughout the years. He told Weaver he was the most hardworking journalist despite moving from track to track on a limited travel budget.

Martin is a former NASCAR driver known for his Cup Series stint with Roush Racing. Of the 40 series victories, the Arkansas native won 35 Cup races in the team's No. 6 Ford. He also won 96 races across the three national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck).

As per Mark Martin's X (formerly Twitter) account, the 66-year-old shared his thoughts on Matt Weaver's efforts to cover motorsports across the country, including the short-track racing scene.

"We race fans appreciate your commitment to bringing us coverage we wouldn’t get from anyone else. Nobody works harder than you @MattWeaverRA," Martin wrote.

The post follows Weaver's tweet about traveling on a limited budget for the companies he works for. He wrote on X:

"Anyone who knows my story recognizes it's not a luxury I've always been afforded and still am not always afforded. I don't have a travel budget at Sportsnaut and I work really hard to get advertising for Short Track Scene. It takes hustle and I don't always break even."

Last year, Matt Weaver came to light after his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado clocked 500,000 miles on the odometer. He has been driving the pickup truck to do motorsports media.

Weaver has arrived in Daytona, Florida for Speedweek, a week-long event at the Daytona International Speedway leading up to the Daytona 500. He admitted losing about $200 during Speedweek but tries his best to "balance it" over the course of the season.

Mark Martin applauds former NASCAR driver's take on Carl Edwards' HoF speech

Mark Martin took to X to praise Kenny Wallace's take on Carl Edwards' Hall of Fame speech. Wallace argued the speech was the best one so far as the new inductee opened up about his reasons for leaving the sport in 2016.

Martin told Wallace (via X):

"@Kenny_Wallace dropping deep wisdom here."

Kenny Wallace responded to Mark Martin's tweet with a sweet message, saying:

"Love you @markmartin.. you have always been one of my favorite people in my life ❤️."

On the Coffee with Kenny show, Kenny Wallace said he was right all along that Carl Edwards retired because he was hurt by the late crash at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2016. The DNF ended his championship hopes, with Jimmie Johnson winning his seventh Cup Series title.

Nevertheless, Wallace commended Edwards for taking the time off to find peace. The now-Hall of Famer even said he was grateful for not winning the title as it gave him time to reflect on his career and family.

Carl Edwards ended the 2016 season finale with a crash with Joey Logano - Source: Imagn

Carl Edwards joined Mark Martin in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, with the latter driver inducted in the Class of 2017. The Class of 2025 also inducted Ricky Rudd and Ralph Moody in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday.

