Martin Truex Jr caps off sensational week with yet another prestigious achievement 

The most recent Cup Series champion and three-time NASCAR national series champion Martin Truex Jr. has been included to the list of the sport's 75 greatest drivers.

Martin Truex Jr has won 32 races in the Cup Series, and his 2017 title triumph capped his greatest campaign in NASCAR's top division. Two of his victories in the Coca-Cola 600 race are on his resume, one of which was a record-breaking display of domination in which he led 392 of the 400 laps in the 2016 edition.

Truex joins Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson as the fourth driver on the current Cup Series roster to be chosen to the elite list this spring. In addition to the 25 new honorees chosen as part of the diamond jubilee celebration, the 75-driver list also includes the original 50 Greatest Drivers who were chosen for NASCAR's golden anniversary in 1998.

Martin Truex Jr won five races in the first season of the previous Busch North Series. Dale Earnhardt Jr. noticed his skill and signed Truex to be the first full-time driver for his newly established Chance 2 Motorsports team in the then-named Xfinity Series. In 2004 and 2005, the combination produced back-to-back crowns and six-win seasons in a row.

Truex began playing regularly in the Cup Series in 2006. But it wasn't until his second season in 2015 with the Barney Visser-owned Furniture Row Racing squad that he reached his full potential.

Before joining his current team with Joe Gibbs Racing, Truex raced for the Colorado-based business, earning 17 Cup Series victories and one championship. His most recent victory was on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway, which has since been his most successful Cup Series circuit in the years 2007, 2016, 2019, and 2023.

Martin Truex Jr. takes his third victory at Dover

Martin Truex Jr. won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday, breaking a 54-race winless drought.

The previous Cup champion's victory gave the Truex family two NASCAR victories in three days. Martin Truex Jr. won the Xfinity Series race at Dover on Saturday. The Cup race was moved from Sunday to Monday due to severe weather.

Over the final miles, Ross Chastain pursued Truex but was unable to challenge for the lead. Truex led the final 11 laps, as well as 68 of the final 69.

Joey Logano brought out a yellow with 14 laps remaining after losing control of the car and colliding with the outside wall. Truex was roughly a second ahead of Chastain when Logano crashed. When the leaders pitted, Truex took two tires and Chastain took four.

Despite the tire disadvantage, Truex, who won for the 32nd time in the Cup Series, maintained his lead. Chastain came in second, followed by Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Denny Hamlin. Chastain's finish was his best of the year.

Poll : 0 votes