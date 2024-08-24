Martin Truex Jr. hints at 'all but done' 2025 Daytona 500 deal after announcing retirement

Following his full-time retirement from the Cup Series, Martin Truex Jr. has seemingly come close to finalizing his deal to run at the 2025 Daytona 500. While there isn't any news of the team Truex Jr. will compete for, the probable options appear to be Joe Gibbs Racing or 23XI Racing.

As per The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi, the 2017 Cup Series champion Truex Jr. has added fuel to the speculation about returning to the esteemed Daytona 500 and adding another feather to his cap. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Bianchi wrote:

"Martin Truex Jr. says the deal is "all but done" regarding running the 2025 Daytona 500. He wouldn't elaborate on which team it would be with, only that Joe Gibbs was working on it."

Earlier this season, the #19 JGR driver announced his full-time retirement but said he hopes to return to run part-time races in the Xfinity Series and a one-off race at the 2025 Daytona 500. Moreover, Truex Jr.'s long-standing teammate, Denny Hamlin, presented Junior with an offer to run the third entry for 23XI Racing, a Cup Series team co-owned by Hamlin.

Martin Truex Jr. opened up on running the 2025 Daytona 500 and NASCAR's other national series

Post his retirement at the end of the 2024 season, NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr. is open to competing in the Xfinity and Truck Series as a part-time driver. Moreover, he is also looking to finalize a deal to run the Daytona 500.

In an episode of Dale Jr. Download podcast, the 44-year-old Truex Jr. said:

"I'm not exactly sure yet, it looks like, it's almost a guarantee right now that I'll probably run the Daytona 500. Not a done deal yet, but I feel like it shouldn't be too hard to finish that up," Truex Jr. said. "I'll definitely run a few Xfinity races; I don't know if that's two or if that's five or six. So we got to kind of look at the schedule see where I would like to run." [8:01]

Furthermore, the #19 JGR driver showed his interest in running the Truck Series and splitting some races with his brother, Ryan Truex.

"I feel like it'd be cool to do a little bit more to get something going for Ryan [Truex], you know, if we could split a car for a certain amount of races. Maybe even a few truck races here and there if I could put it together," Truex Jr. added.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. is preparing for the remaining two regular-season races at Daytona and Darlington. He now stands at P8 in the overall Cup Series standings with four top-fives and nine top-10 finishes in 24 starts.

