Martin Truex Jr. insists his strategy remains unchanged after his win at Sonoma and coming out as the NASCAR points leader

NASCAR Cup Series' second visit to a road course in the 2023 season has seen yet another Toyota dominate on the twists and turns of wine country as Martin Truex Jr. drove into Victory Lane at Sonoma Raceway.

The #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD driver logged his second win of the season, after managing a P1 finish at Dover Motor Speedway earlier in the year.

Truex Jr. was one of three Joe Gibbs Racing cars that looked the strongest on Sunday (June 11), with teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell also challenging for the lead at times. Hamlin reitred from the race after an unforced error saw the him hit the inside wall at turn 13 of the track, breaking a rear toe link and ending the #11 crew's day.

Martin Truex Jr. battled with the likes of Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott after a late-race caution saw the field go green with less than 20 laps to the checkered flag. The win at the 2.5-mile-long road course saw the Mayetta, New Jersey native jump to the top of the regular season points table from his previous P4 spot.

Despite now leading the points table, Martin Truex Jr. said that his and his team's approach will not change for the remainder of the season. He said:

"It doesn't. Try to win every stage, try to win every race. That's kind of what we've always done even last year when we didn't do any of that. That was always our goal going into the weekends."

Martin Truex Jr. becomes 2nd-most successful NASCAR driver at Sonoma Raceway

Clinching his second win of the season after kicking off the year with a win at the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash, Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at Sonoma Raceway makes him the second-most successful driver at the track.

With five wins to his name, former Hendrick Motorsports driver Jeff Gordon is the winningest driver at the 2.5-mile-long track in wine country.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Martin Truex Jr. wins at Sonoma for the fourth time in his career, moving him to sole possession of second place on the track's all-time wins list (Jeff Gordon, five).



Truex now has two wins in the first 16 races of 2023 (plus the Clash) after going winless last year. Martin Truex Jr. wins at Sonoma for the fourth time in his career, moving him to sole possession of second place on the track's all-time wins list (Jeff Gordon, five).Truex now has two wins in the first 16 races of 2023 (plus the Clash) after going winless last year.

Truex Jr. managed to add to his three prior victories at the track last Sunday with a dominant performance during the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Clinching his fourth win at the track, the 42-year-old surpassed former driver Tony Stewart.

Watch Truex Jr. try and maintain this run of form as NASCAR returns to racing after a fortnight at the Nashville Speedway for the Ally 400 race on Sunday, June 25.

