NASCAR 2023 points standings after Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Sixteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. became the fourth multiple race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series this season after emerging victorious at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday (June 11).

In an action-packed Sonoma race, Truex Jr. grabbed the lead from Chase Elliot with 14 laps to go and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday's victory, the #19 Toyota driver was awarded with 53 points and moved from fourth to top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 525 points, with two wins and five top-five finishes.

Daniel Suarez, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P22. With that, he gained just 15 points and occupied 17th place in the points table with 328 points and one top-five finish.

Denny Hamlin, who started on pole, had a great outing but finished last after an accident. With P36 finish, he gained just 11 points and sits in eighth position in the points table with 462 points, one win, and four top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 16 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Martin Truex Jr. - 525 William Byron – 512 Ryan Blaney - 501 Ross Chastain - 501 Kevin Harvick - 500 Kyle Busch – 496 Christopher Bell - 493 Denny Hamlin - 462 Joey Logano – 444 Kyle Larson – 440 Chris Buescher - 430 Brad Keselowski - 424 Tyler Reddick - 420 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 400 Bubba Wallace - 354 Alex Bowman - 331 Daniel Suarez - 328 Ty Gibbs - 320 Michael McDowell - 317 AJ Allmendinger - 298 Austin Cindric - 292 Corey LaJoie - 291 Justin Haley - 284 Todd Gilliland - 279 Ryan Preece - 269 Aric Almirola - 260 Chase Elliott - 247 Austin Dillon - 223 Harrison Burton - 219 Erik Jones - 190 Chase Briscoe - 183 Ty Dillon - 146 Noah Gragson - 143 B.J. McLeod - 88 Cody Ware - 65 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jenson Button - 19 Jordan Taylor - 16 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Ryan Newman - 9 Conor Daly - 9 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Andy Lally - 2 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

