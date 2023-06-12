Create

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350

Sixteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. became the fourth multiple race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series this season after emerging victorious at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday (June 11).

In an action-packed Sonoma race, Truex Jr. grabbed the lead from Chase Elliot with 14 laps to go and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

MARTIN TRUEX JR. WINS THE WINE🍷🍷🍷The 1️⃣9️⃣ claims his 4th career victory in @RaceSonoma in DOMINATE fashion! @MartinTruex_Jr @JoeGibbsRacing https://t.co/5p3ki4wmSf

With Sunday's victory, the #19 Toyota driver was awarded with 53 points and moved from fourth to top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 525 points, with two wins and five top-five finishes.

Daniel Suarez, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P22. With that, he gained just 15 points and occupied 17th place in the points table with 328 points and one top-five finish.

Cup points grid (10 to go): Byron-3w, KyBusch-3w, Truex-2w, Larson-2w, Blaney-1w, Bell-1w, Hamlin-1w, Logano-1w, Reddick-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Chastain +173, Harvick +172, Buescher +102, Keselowski +96, Wallace +26, Bowman +3, Suarez -3. Gibbs -11, McDowell -14, Allmendinger -33 https://t.co/BpYJnyhiEw

Denny Hamlin, who started on pole, had a great outing but finished last after an accident. With P36 finish, he gained just 11 points and sits in eighth position in the points table with 462 points, one win, and four top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 16 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - 525
  2. William Byron – 512
  3. Ryan Blaney - 501
  4. Ross Chastain - 501
  5. Kevin Harvick - 500
  6. Kyle Busch – 496
  7. Christopher Bell - 493
  8. Denny Hamlin - 462
  9. Joey Logano – 444
  10. Kyle Larson – 440
  11. Chris Buescher - 430
  12. Brad Keselowski - 424
  13. Tyler Reddick - 420
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 400
  15. Bubba Wallace - 354
  16. Alex Bowman - 331
  17. Daniel Suarez - 328
  18. Ty Gibbs - 320
  19. Michael McDowell - 317
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 298
  21. Austin Cindric - 292
  22. Corey LaJoie - 291
  23. Justin Haley - 284
  24. Todd Gilliland - 279
  25. Ryan Preece - 269
  26. Aric Almirola - 260
  27. Chase Elliott - 247
  28. Austin Dillon - 223
  29. Harrison Burton - 219
  30. Erik Jones - 190
  31. Chase Briscoe - 183
  32. Ty Dillon - 146
  33. Noah Gragson - 143
  34. B.J. McLeod - 88
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Travis Pastrana - 26
  37. Jenson Button - 19
  38. Jordan Taylor - 16
  39. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  40. Ryan Newman - 9
  41. Conor Daly - 9
  42. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  43. Andy Lally - 2
  44. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

