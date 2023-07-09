Martin Truex Jr. opens up on whether he'll return to NASCAR racing next season

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. is one person in the NASCAR Cup Series field who is certainly on a path of resurgence during the 2023 season. After a dismal showing by him and his #19 Bass Pro Shops crew at JGR last season, several rumors about his retirement have been going around.

Kicking off the 2023 season of the highest echelon in stock car racing with a win at the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash, the Stafford Township, Truex Jr. has a total of two wins in the regular season. Breaking a winless streak of 54 races by visiting victory lane at Dover Motor Speedway, the New Jersey native looks to be a serious contender for this year's playoffs as well.

However, there are still rumors going on about his retirement. In an interview ahead of this Sunday's Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD driver addressed the topic.

"I probably need to do it (make a decision on his future in NASCAR) pretty quick. A lot of people behind the scenes are counting on what they're doing next year so, need to figure it out pretty quick," he said.

Elaborating further on whether his recent victories have wanted him to stay for a longer period of time in the sport, Martin Truex Jr. added:

"Not really."

It remains to be seen what decision ultimately comes from the long-time Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the 2017 Cup Series champion.

Recent investment into Joe Gibbs Racing doesn't seem to affect Martin Truex Jr.'s decision to stay in the sport

A recent investment into Martin Truex Jr.'s team by sports and property management holding company Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment LLC does not seem to bother the 43-year-old.

Speaking of how the collaboration is a positive step for the team, the #19 Toyota Camry TRD driver said:

"I don't know if that really makes a huge impact. From what I understand it's going to be a great thing for the company going forward and it will only be a positive. With that said I think it'd be nice to talk to them and just get to meet them and see who's part of our team now."

Watch Martin Truex Jr. race this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway during the Quaker State 400.

