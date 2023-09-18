Martin Truex Jr.’s ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex passes away after battling cancer for 9 years 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr.'s former long-time partner Sherry Pollex passed away on Sunday morning this week, as confirmed by a statement released by the Pollex family.

The 44-year-old was well-recognized in the stock car racing world due to her ties with the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Pollex's battle with ovarian cancer was well known around the garage as she and Truex Jr. were also the minds behind The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, which helped ovarian as well as child cancer patients.

Sherry Pollex battled the lethal disease since 2014, with the third resurgence of her cancer starting in 2020.

Despite having parted ways with Martin Truex Jr. in January this year, the duo continued to raise awareness and help under-funded cancer initiatives.

The Michigan native's Foundation hosted a fundraising event by the name of 'Catwalk for a Cause', which saw NASCAR drivers walk alongside cancer patients last week.

Despite not being present for the event, Pollex received a standing ovation from the crowd for her commitment to the cancer patients and survivors.

Notable NASCAR journalist and FOX Sports analyst Bob Pockrass recently confirmed the sad demise of the 44-year-old as he shared a statement released by the Pollex family.

"It is with great sorrow that our beloved daughter, sister Sherry quietly passed away on the morning of Sunday, September 17. Although there are no words to express our sadness, we take solace in the fact that Sherry is no longer suffering and has been taken back in the arms of the lord," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sherry Pollex is bound to be remembered all around the world for her battle against cancer, especially because of her ties with NASCAR.

NASCAR fraternity reacts to Sherry Pollex's heartbreaking demise

With the NASCAR world in shock at the sudden death of Martin Truex Jr.'s former long-time partner Sherry Pollex, everyone in the fraternity mourned the death of the courageous woman.

Everyone from reporters, and analysts to fellow drivers poured in their condolences to the Pollex family.

Here are some of the reactions to the news:

"Sherry Pollex a warrior who battled ovarian cancer for over 9 years has died at age of 44. She championed cancer research & treatment for children & inspired us all to be better. We loved Sherry so much. She did more to give back in her life than most can even dream about," another user tweeted.

"I met Sherry Pollex when I drove for her father’s race team. She was always happy and talkative and nice to me. I’m so sorry. My prayers to her family. Her life will live on through Racing," another user posted.

"This is the way I will remember Sherry Pollex. Walking the Catwalk in 2016 after she had one of the kids take off her wig and throw it to the ground. A symbol of strength, determination, fight, joy and faith," another account wrote.

Pollex and Martin Truex Jr. might have parted ways earlier this year, but the stock car racing community took her in as one of their own, despite the couple's separation in January 2023.