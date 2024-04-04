Martin Truex Jr.’s younger brother Ryan Truex returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing

Martin Truex Jr.’s younger brother Ryan Truex is set to make his return to NASCAR's second-tier series, running select races for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the team announced on Tuesday (April 2).

Ryan Truex will drive JGR’s #20 Toyota in three events, which have been split by John Hunter Nemechek and Aric Almirola in the first six Xfinity Series races of the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

Truex has already made two starts this season in JGR’s #19 Toyota. He scored 21st and ninth at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway, respectively.

The 32-year-old driver will make his first Xfinity start of the 2024 season in the #20 Toyota at next week’s Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. Truex will then return to the entry at Talladega Superspeedway (April 20) and Dover Motor Speedway (April 27).

Expand Tweet

Martin Truex Jr.’s younger brother has made 92 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He earned his maiden series win at Dover Motor Speedway in 2023, driving the #19 Toyota for JGR. He made six starts last season, recording three top-fives. Overall, he has two poles and 22 top-10 finishes in the series.

Ryan Truex is a 2009 Camping World East Series champion and a 2010 K&N Pro Series East champion. He has also made more than 70 starts in the Truck Series, with a career-best finish of P2 on two occasions at Daytona International Speedway in 2016 and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2017.

Martin Truex Jr. is filled with “high confidence” for this week’s Martinsville race

After last week’s strong outing at Richmond Raceway, the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series is looking to continue its good form heading into this week’s Martinsville race.

During the last trip to Martinsville, Martin Truex Jr. started from pole, led 47 laps, and finished 12th in the end.

Heading into Martinsville, Truex Jr. said (Jayski.com):

“Definitely high confidence going into Martinsville compared to the first year of this car. To be able to go run like we did at Richmond it gives me a lot of confidence going forward that our Martinsville stuff should be good.

“I love going there, it’s been a really good track for us over the years aside from that first year of NextGen. Hopefully, we can continue that, and use that going forward with our Bass Pro Shops Camry [this week].”

Martin Truex Jr. is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 270 points.

Poll : Is Ryan Truex a good fit to race full-time in the Xfinity Series? Yes No, I don't think so 0 votes View Discussion