Martin Truex Jr. “snakebit but confident” eyes Texas redemption after string of strong runs in NASCAR's 2024 season

Martin Truex Jr. has had a great start to his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season so far. With two top-five and five top-10 finishes, Truex Jr. stands second in the points table with 295 points, just 14 points behind leader Kyle Larson.

As the 2024 NASCAR schedule heads to Texas Motor Speedway, Truex Jr. is aiming to secure his first win of the season. He has returned to the track where he has experienced both triumphs and setbacks.

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview, Martin Truex Jr. spoke about his winning chances at Texas. He is feeling confident, drawing on past successes and recent form as a source of encouragement.

“It’s always been a good track for us. In 2022, we were leading, and we blew a tire. It’s been one of those places where we have been snakebit a lot. We’ve had some good runs; we’ve had some struggles at times since they repaved it,” Truex Jr. said, as quoted by motorsports.com.

“Just one of those things, but I feel confident going there with what we have that we’ll run well, especially how we ran there the last couple of years. It’s been tough, we’ve gotten a lot of poles there and led a lot of laps, but we just haven’t been able to win there,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Martin Truex Jr. has a good record at Texas Motor Speedway. In 34 starts, he has made 17 top-10 finishes, including three runner-up finishes. He has enjoyed success at the 1.5-mile intermediate track. Out of his 34 career wins, 12 have come on 1.5-mile tracks.

“I feel good about where we are at” – Martin Truex Jr. on his team's performance

Reflecting on his #19 Joe Gibbs Racing team’s performance, the 43-year-old expressed satisfaction with their consistent run, noting consistently running within the top three to top five positions in every race except last week’s Martinsville race.

“I feel good about where we are at. We’ve had a top-three to top-five car every week, every race, with the exception of Martinsville last week. We haven’t quite capitalized on that over the course of some of these races, some of it in our control, and other stuff that just hasn’t worked out," Truex Jr. said.

“We’ve been really consistent. We’ve been working on cleaning up some mistakes in several areas. Hopefully, we can get our first win of the season here really soon,” he added.

Catch Martin Truex Jr. in action at AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in Texas on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Poll : Can Martin Truex Jr. win his first win of the season at Texas? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion