Martin Truex Jr. speaks out after a heartbreaking ordeal at the Daytona 500: "Wrong place wrong time” 

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 ended on an unfortunate note for Martin Truex Jr. The legendary NASCAR driver retired from the full-time Cup Series at the end of the 2024 season but returned to the season-opener crown jewel race only to witness a setback after running 71 laps.

After over three hours of a red flag situation, NASCAR resumed the 500-mile event and the 41 cars began fighting for the elusive Daytona win. Truex Jr., the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver, and part-time driver for Tricon Garage's #56 Toyota, has several achievements, but his resume is still shy of the Harley J. Earl trophy.

That said, the 2017 Cup Series champion aimed for the 200-lap race win to redeem himself from the displeasing ordeal of the 2016 Daytona 500 when he lost the battle to Denny Hamlin.

However, the Lap 71 restart proved unfortunate for the Tricon Garage driver. Joey Logano's check-up on the restart caused a stack-up in the top lane, triggering a multi-car crash involving Truex Jr., Ross Chastain, Jimmie Johnson, and more.

While many resumed their run, Martin Truex Jr. couldn't, succumbing to a DNF. Heartbroken by the turnaround, the veteran driver expressed his emotions.

"It's always disappointing when you don't finish no matter what the situation, especially in a race like this, when it's probably our only shot this year...it was fun while it lasted, but unfortunately, we were just wrong place wrong time there," Truex Jr. said via Fox.

Aside, from Truex Jr., IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves also got caught in the mess, prematurely exiting his debut NASCAR Cup Series race.

NASCAR insider touches upon Martin Truex Jr.'s future Cup Series plan

Martin Truex Jr. has been in the sport for decades. From raking in the 2017 title to collecting 34 wins, including the two Coca-Cola 600 wins, the 2016 Southern 500 triumph, and more; the New Jersey native has carved a respectable place in the pinnacle of stock car racing.

But after much buzz around his retirement, the veteran driver settled the dust in June 2024, that he would not return to the Premier level on a full-time schedule. However, he left the floor open for part-time entries, hence, his participation at the 2025 Daytona 500.

After a disappointing outcome at the season-opener race, Martin Truex Jr. told NASCAR insider Alan Cavanna that he would race again this year, but where and when is yet to be confirmed.

Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, Riley Herbst, Justin Allgaier, and John Hunter Nemechek were a few of the other drivers who got caught in the 71-lap crash at the 67th edition of the Daytona 500.

