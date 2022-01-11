Martin Truex Jr. retains sponsorship for 8 NASCAR Cup Series 2022 events

Martin Truex Jr. will have a familiar face on the side of his #19 Toyota Camry TRD when the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season rolls around in February. Lansing, Michigan-based Auto-Owners Insurance will once again be a primary sponsor of the driver's car, having done so for the past six years.

The company began their partnership with the driver when they first joined Furniture Row Racing in 2016 before the FRR team permanently closed up shop two years later in 2018. They moved along with him when he transferred over to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019, filling the seat vacated by Daniel Suarez.

Auto-Owners Insurance to sponsor Martin Truex Jr. at Richmond, Darlington, and more

Auto-Owners Insurance will adorn the side of Truex Jr.'s #19 in eight races in 2022. The sponsorship starts on April 3rd at Richmond International Raceway, going until October 30th at Martinsville Speedway. The aforementioned eight races are listed below:

at Richmond International Raceway on April 3rd at Bristol dirt race on April 17th at Darlington Raceway on May 8th at Kansas Speedway on May 15th at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10th at the Indianapolis Road Course on July 31st at Michigan International Speedway on August 7th at Martinsville Speedway on October 30th

It is pretty evident by now that the company is no stranger to Martin Truex Jr. Together, they have won a couple of races with him in 2021 in the Cup Series (Darlington) as well as the Camping World Truck Series (the inaugural Bristol dirt race in March 2021).

In total, the team has been a primary sponsor of 40 Cup Series races and has won seven times, so they are certainly no strangers when it comes to victory lane.

That being said, it will be interesting to see what the two-time Xfinity Series champion's car will look like in Auto-Owners Insurance's 2022 Cup Series colors. Joe Gibbs Racing has kept that particular paint scheme under wraps for the time being.

Martin Truex Jr.'s other sponsors

In addition to Auto-Owners Insurance as a primary sponsor, Martin Truex Jr.'s other sponsors include Bass Pro Shops and Reser's Fine Foods. The #19 Camry ran with Bass Pro Shops for 24 races in 2021, followed by Auto-Owners Insurance with eight and Reser's with four.

