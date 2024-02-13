Mason Massey will pilot Young’s Motorsport's number 2 challenger in NASCAR Truck Series in 2024

Just one week ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the series season. Massey’s last start in the series came with Young’s Motorsports at Richmond Raceway.

The 27-year-old Douglasville, Georgia, native was scheduled to race full-time in the series last year with Reaume Brothers Racing before that agreement fell apart after just seven events. His best finish of 11th came at Texas Motor Speedway in the same season.

Expand Tweet

Mason Massey will drive the #02 Chevrolet Silverado on a full-time basis, with primary sponsorship from BRUNT Workwear and Anderson Power Services, starting with the season-opening Daytona race.

Tyler Young, the owner of Young’s Motorsports is excited to have Massey behind the wheel of the #02 Truck in the 2024 Truck season. Young said in a statement:

“I’m really excited to have Mason full-time with our team this year,” added Young. “He has proven he’s the man for the job. We are working hard to make it a great year, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Expand Tweet

Mason Massey will pair up with Joe Lax as crew chief for the 2024 Truck season.

Mason Massey spoke about joining Young’s Motorsports in 2024 season

The 27-year-old driver is excited to start the new truck season with Young’s Motorsports and looking forward to starting his campaign on a strong note in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

In a team release, Massey expressed his emotions about signing with his new team:

“I couldn’t be more excited to go full-time racing with Tyler and everyone at Young’s Motorsports. I see the work ethic in all the guys and how much they want it. I knew this was definitely something I wanted to be a part of. I also look forward to bringing BRUNT Workwear and Anderson Power Services on board this year. We’re ready to kick the season off strong in Daytona on Friday night.”

Massey made his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Iowa Speedway with Reaume Brothers Racing in 2019, where he finished P21. He has made 14 Truck Series starts so far and will chase his first-ever top-10 in the series this season.

He also made 52 starts in the Xfinity Series, earning three top-10s. His career-best finish of P6 came at his home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022.