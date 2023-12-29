Matt DiBenedetto signed by AM Racing ahead of 2024 NASCAR season - Reports

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Matt DiBenedetto's future in stock car racing has been under wraps for a long time now. Ever since the 32-year-old heartfelt admission on social media regarding his future in NASCAR to his recent post with the emoji of a pen, several rumors have been flying around about what the driver has in store for his fans.

Akin to sign a contract, Benedetto recently posted an emoji of just a pen from his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, sending the fans into a frenzy.

The most recent development from the rumor mill comes in the form of Matt DiBenedetto landing a spot for the 2024 season. After his full-time appearance in the Truck Series in 2023, it remains to be seen if the driver will be seen on the nationwide series field, if at all.

PrivateP*rno, an X handle often associated with pre-empting silly season updates in the NASCAR fraternity has retweeted DiBenedetto's pen-signing tweet. The account further revealed AM Racing as the landing place for the former Truck Series regular.

"AM Racing is the team that I’ve been hearing," the user posted on X.

It remains to be seen if anything comes from these rumors floating around Matt DiBenedetto's future in the sport.

Fans react to rumors surrounding Matt DiBenedetto's future landing spot in NASCAR

Fans on social media reacted to rumors surrounding NASCAR Truck Series regular Matt DiBenedetto's future in the sport and the speculations around the same. Here are some of the best reactions:

"Where's Moffitt going"

"I thought for sure it was these guys"

"good driver, champion, mid driver, disrespectful"

"trucks or xfinity?"

"thats was my guess last night, moffit to sam hunt? cause im hearing kaz to the rwr15"

"In a truck, or teammates with Hallie in Xfinity?"

"That would be a solid team for him and someone that really be a good asset for deegan. While he may not be showered with wins, Matty D has knowledge and understanding"

"Oh, that’s a plot twist! And I like it for both parties. Any word on Moffitt since the FRM truck is taken?"

"Not sure about this one. I believe AM is looking for a pay driver, don't think Matt brings any money woth him."

It remains to be seen when an official announcement regarding DiBenedetto's future finally breaks covers. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off next year with the Daytona 500 on February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.