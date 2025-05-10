Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet shares heartfelt note to Daniel Suarez’s wife on her special day

Kelly Piquet penned a heartfelt note to her sister, Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet. She shared it on her Instagram story alongside a mesmerizing picture from Julia's wedding earlier last year.
Both Julia and Kelly Piquet grew up around motorsports, with their father, Nelson Piquet, being a three-time F1 World Champion. While they did not formally take up racing as a career, the siblings have plenty of experience around the track. Julia Piquet has also worked as part of a motorsports broadcasting team.
As she turned 33 earlier, he sister Kelly shared a heartwarming note for her on social media. In the note, she mentioned that she could not come to meet her in person, seemingly because she just had a baby, Lily, with F1 driver Max Verstappen earlier this month. The two have been dating since 2020.
"Happy birthday lil sis💕Wishing you the best year yet✨ Wish we could be there to celebrate with you🥳Come back to visit us soon🥺🫶Love you! @juliapiquet," she wrote on her Instagram story.
The picture Kelly shared was from Julia's wedding last year. She married her long-time partner, Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez. The two had been dating since 2019 and are one of the more actively seen couples during race weekends. They got engaged in 2022 and subsequently married last year on the 30th of July in a grand wedding.
When Julia Piquet revealed why she married Daniel Suarez in Brazil
Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet's grand wedding took place in Brazil, where Piquet grew up with her family. She once revealed that this was one of the major reasons she chose this destination. Apart from her early life, which she spent there, it was also easier for her family to gather for the grand event.
"Being able to get married in my hometown of Brasilia, where I lived for four years during high school, is very special," Piquet told PEOPLE. "It's a place that I love. So, it really was a no brainer."
"That was at the top of our list for both me and Daniel,” she added. "It's a really unique opportunity to have everyone together in one place at one time. So, we’re really cherishing this moment that we have all our family together."
As for Daniel Suarez, he continues his campaign with Trackhouse Racing for the fifth consecutive season. He has brought the #99 Chevy thrice within the top 10 this season, achieving a P2 at best in Las Vegas.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.