The NASCAR Cup Series offseason has managed to bring fans of the sport many tidbits from their favorite driver's personal lives, and Kyle Larson seems to be the latest one to give us a sneak peek. Often seen racing during the offseason with grassroots events and Sprint Cars, Larson recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal his life as a sports fan.

With the ongoing NFL conference championship games over the weekend, the Hendrick Motorsports driver shared a hilarious video of a group chat between himself and former Cup Series driver-turned-broadcaster Clint Bowyer. The chat also included Larson's wife Katelyn Sweet and Bowyer's significant other, Lorra Bowyer.

Clint Bowyer was seen boasting of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens whereas Kyle Larson seemed to be supporting the San Francisco 49ers, who also qualified for the 2024 Super Bowl after a victory over the Detroit Lions. Both teams will face each other in the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11, 2024.

Bowyer pulled Kyle Larson's leg as he sent a message to the group chat reading:

"Maybe next year Kyle"

The message was seemingly sent during a close game between the 49ers and the Lions. Lorra Bowyer replied to her husband's mischief by defending the 49ers and said:

"That's mean! It's not even half time"

Ultimately, Kyle Larson had the last laugh as he uploaded a GIF after the San Francisco 49ers' victory.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 4, 2024, followed by the famed Daytona 500 on February 18.

Kyle Larson might join an elite driver list at Hendrick Motorsports in 2024

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson might be joining an elite list of drivers at Rick Hendrick's racing outfit this year. Larson could be on course for a third consecutive finish in the top 5 in the points standings at the end of 2024 if he manages to keep up his form this season.

If he manages to do so, he will be joining the likes of Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and current teammate Chase Elliott. Larson will certainly be looking to build on what was a decent playoff bid last year as well.

Larson's hunt for consecutive entries into the Championship 4 by the end of 2024 will start at the Daytona 500 which kicks off the regular points-paying season next month.