"We’re going to have a pack": Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR manufacturer switch uplifts TRD president's hopes of Toyota's superspeedway abilities

Jimmie Johnson's return to the world of NASCAR this season has brought with it major changes for longtime fans of the seven-time Cup Series champion, as well as die-hard followers of the sport.

Known for driving a Chevrolet car during his formative and dominant years in the sport, Johnson managed to ruffle feathers by switching manufacturers as he helms his racing outfit in 2024.

Switching to Toyota, the Japanese manufacturer has often shown raw speed in prior Cup Series seasons. However, certain aspects such as a lack of manufacturer-wise support within the field due to fewer cars as well as mistakes on pit road left the OEM wanting more.

Elaborating on what the Japanese giant has seen in NASCAR to date and what they expect with Jimmie Johnson's collaboration going forward, David Wilson, president of the brand's racing department told racer.com:

"We were a little bit challenged with race craft, pit lane, consistency, and as we’ve talked about in particular with this new car. That’s become a critical performance component in our sport. I’d be very disappointed if we don’t pick up where we left off when it comes to speed."

He further added:

"We expect it to be better on the speedways. We’ve got two more cars, three with Jimmie (Johnson) at Daytona, so we’re actually going to have a pack. Our pack has always been kind of disappointing but we’ve got some numbers now to work with."

It remains to be seen if Toyota and Jimmie Johnson can work together in each other's favor in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season.

Jimmie Johnson set to miss 2024 NASCAR Chicago City Street Race

NASCAR veteran and Cup Series team owner Jimmie Johnson is set to skip his debut in NASCAR's latest invention, the Chicago City Street Race. The seven-time Cup champion stated the reason behind him missing this year's event and told notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass:

“Chicago was certainly on the list, but trying to manage personal business and racing. I hope to be traveling with my family in July, and wanted to leave that window of time open.”

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, followed by the famed Daytona 500 next month.