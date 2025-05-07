McCall claps back at beau Zane Smith over his massive racing gear hoard 

Zane Smith’s wife, McCall, had a humorous take on the NASCAR driver’s growing collection of racing gear. She called out his hoarding tendencies via her Instagram story.

It featured a photo of Smith’s collection of racing suits, gloves, and shoes. Alongside the image, McCall added the caption:

“@zanesmith but my husband calls ME a hoarder. how many race suits, gloves, and shoes can a driver consume 🥲”

McCall Smith's Instagram story. Source: Instagram, @mccallkelli

McCall Smith’s post came shortly after Front Row Motorsports, the team Zane Smith currently races for, got a new sponsorship deal. According to Racing America, Smith will carry the Mystik Lubricants brand as a primary sponsor at two NASCAR Cup Series events this season — Nashville in June and Iowa in August. In addition, CITGARD Heavy Duty Engine Oils has also joined them as an associate sponsor.

Zane Smith, who drives the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, commented on the development. He shared,

“I am excited to have Mystik and CITGARD back on board the No. 38 this season… I believe we have the team and capabilities to give them some strong results.”

Zane Smith and McCall have known each other since their teenage years and got engaged in April 2022 during a Truck Series race weekend. The couple got married in Charleston on January 11, 2024, after over a year of planning.

McCall reacts to Zane Smith’s throwback with Kyle Busch

In another post, McCall responded to Front Row Motorsports’ "Almost Race Day" photo series, which featured drivers Zane Smith, Noah Gragson, and Todd Gilliland. One photo stood out — a young Zane Smith posing with NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch. Front Row captioned the post:

“Almost race day Volume 10. 🤝🍻”

McCall’s reply? Two emojis — “😂👏” — reacting to the nostalgic image of her husband alongside the driver who would later become his competitor.

Mccall Kelli's comment. Via Instagram

The 2025 season marks Smith’s first full-time Cup Series run with Front Row Motorsports. He recently earned his first career Cup Series pole at Talladega, where he lined up next to Kyle Busch. Though Smith has only secured one top-10 finish so far this year, he’s shown signs of improvement, especially in qualifying pace. His current points tally stands at 203 after 11 races, with one DNF and eight laps led.

The 2022 Truck Series winner recorded his best result of the 2025 season at Phoenix Raceway, finishing 9th after starting from 26th on the grid. This race got him 28 points, marking his only top-10 finish so far.

