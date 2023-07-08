Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott's appearance at this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race will see the driver not only try to visit the victory lane but try to do so with a noble cause on his car. The #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will be seen sporting a special livery throughout the weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, ahead of the 2023 Quaker State 400.

As a part of the seventh edition of the 27-year-old's foundation 'DESI9N TO DRIVE' program, this year will see Chase Elliott hope to impact children's lives positively. In partnership with his title sponsor NAPA Auto Parts and Hendrick Motorsports, Elliott will have his car designed by 11-year-old Alex Corbin and 13-year-old Kayleb Duran-Rodriguez this weekend.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Chase Elliott's No. 9 for Atlanta Motor Speedway features designs by two cancer patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. #NASCAR Chase Elliott's No. 9 for Atlanta Motor Speedway features designs by two cancer patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. #NASCAR https://t.co/YxbXzcBCfF

Elliott is hoping to create awareness around the pediatric hospital, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Cancer patients Alex and Kayleb at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center have hand-sketched the design due to be used by the 27-year-old on his car this weekend.

Alex Corbin was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022 and has taken the opportunity to showcase his love for smores on Chase Elliott's car. Kayleb Duran-Rodriguez, who was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2020, has done the same by depicting campfires with friends and family.

Chase Elliott @chaseelliott Get to know Kayleb, whose summer campfire design is the paint scheme on my No. 9 @theNAPANetwork race car for Sunday’s @ATLMotorSpdwy Night Race. Help support @childrensatl cancer center. Our online auction went LIVE today! Goto desi9ntodrive.org Get to know Kayleb, whose summer campfire design is the paint scheme on my No. 9 @theNAPANetwork race car for Sunday’s @ATLMotorSpdwy Night Race. Help support @childrensatl cancer center. Our online auction went LIVE today! Goto desi9ntodrive.org. https://t.co/fgOro0XQaP

In an official press release, the organization revealed that it had raised and donated over $350,000 to causes surrounding children in its six years of existence. Returning to his home state of Georgia this weekend, Chase Elliott has certainly won the hearts of fans, who will be hard-pressed for rooting against him on Sunday, July 9.

Chase Elliott elaborates on paint schemes designed by cancer patients

In an official press release by Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott spoke his mind about what the 'DESI9N TO DRIVE' initiative meant to him. He elaborated on the new paint schemes he is due to run this weekend and said:

"I’m excited for the return of the DESI9N TO DRIVE program to my home track since it really shines a light on the positive impact Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has on the greater community. With the race being run at night, I hope it creates an even greater atmosphere than years past. I can’t wait for everyone to see theses summer nights-themed designs come to life at the racetrack."

Watch out for the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, competing not just for victory, but also representing a good cause.

