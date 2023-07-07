NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Quaker State 400 this weekend. The 19th race of the season will kick off at 7 pm ET on Sunday, July 9, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Hampton, Georgia, the Atlanta Motor Speedway boasts a quad-oval speedway with a 1.54-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1960 and features of 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.
Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.54-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series event this weekend.
The Quaker State 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 8, at 5:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Twitter.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Austin Dillon leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for 2023 Quaker State 400:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Austin Hill - 41.000
- Ty Dillon - 35.300
- BJ McLeod - 34.750
- Cole Custer - 34.450
- JJ Yeley - 32.850
- Harrison Burton - 30.550
- Chase Briscoe - 30.050
- Austin Dillon - 29.750
- Noah Gragson - 29.200
- Alex Bowman - 29.200
- Bubba Wallace - 25.500
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 24.500
- Ryan Blaney - 24.300
- Todd Gilliland - 23.150
- Daniel Suarez - 23.00
- Kevin Harvick - 21.900
- Erik Jones - 20.600
- AJ Allmendinger - 20.200
- Brad Keselowski - 19.850
- Tyler Reddick - 19.850
- Ryan Preece - 19.250
- Aric Almirola - 17.650
- Corey LaJoie - 16.900
- Martin Truex Jr - 16.800
- Ross Chastain - 16.550
- Christopher Bell - 14.150
- Michael McDowell - 13.950
- Ty Gibbs - 13.200
- Austin Cindric - 12.850
- Joey Logano - 11.100
- Justin Haley - 10.050
- Chris Buescher - 9.450
- William Byron - 8.400
- Denny Hamlin - 7.550
- Chase Elliott - 7.450
- Lyle Larson - 5.550
- Kyle Busch - 5.500
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and PRN.