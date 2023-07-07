NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Quaker State 400 this weekend. The 19th race of the season will kick off at 7 pm ET on Sunday, July 9, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Hampton, Georgia, the Atlanta Motor Speedway boasts a quad-oval speedway with a 1.54-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1960 and features of 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.54-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series event this weekend.

The Quaker State 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 8, at 5:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying orders for this weekend. Cup and Xfinity are in Atlanta. Trucks are at Mid-Ohio. Qualifying orders for this weekend. Cup and Xfinity are in Atlanta. Trucks are at Mid-Ohio. https://t.co/LrtjL6CzjD

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Austin Dillon leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for 2023 Quaker State 400:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Austin Hill - 41.000 Ty Dillon - 35.300 BJ McLeod - 34.750 Cole Custer - 34.450 JJ Yeley - 32.850 Harrison Burton - 30.550 Chase Briscoe - 30.050 Austin Dillon - 29.750 Noah Gragson - 29.200 Alex Bowman - 29.200 Bubba Wallace - 25.500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 24.500 Ryan Blaney - 24.300 Todd Gilliland - 23.150 Daniel Suarez - 23.00 Kevin Harvick - 21.900 Erik Jones - 20.600 AJ Allmendinger - 20.200 Brad Keselowski - 19.850 Tyler Reddick - 19.850 Ryan Preece - 19.250 Aric Almirola - 17.650 Corey LaJoie - 16.900 Martin Truex Jr - 16.800 Ross Chastain - 16.550 Christopher Bell - 14.150 Michael McDowell - 13.950 Ty Gibbs - 13.200 Austin Cindric - 12.850 Joey Logano - 11.100 Justin Haley - 10.050 Chris Buescher - 9.450 William Byron - 8.400 Denny Hamlin - 7.550 Chase Elliott - 7.450 Lyle Larson - 5.550 Kyle Busch - 5.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and PRN.

Poll : 0 votes