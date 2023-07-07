NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 07, 2023 18:08 IST
The Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Quaker State 400 this weekend. The 19th race of the season will kick off at 7 pm ET on Sunday, July 9, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Hampton, Georgia, the Atlanta Motor Speedway boasts a quad-oval speedway with a 1.54-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1960 and features of 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

A full slate of racing ahead this weekend. @ATLMotorSpdwy | @Mid_Ohio https://t.co/0AeL5mKNzy

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.54-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series event this weekend.

The Quaker State 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 8, at 5:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Twitter.

Qualifying orders for this weekend. Cup and Xfinity are in Atlanta. Trucks are at Mid-Ohio. https://t.co/LrtjL6CzjD

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Austin Dillon leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for 2023 Quaker State 400:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Austin Hill - 41.000
  2. Ty Dillon - 35.300
  3. BJ McLeod - 34.750
  4. Cole Custer - 34.450
  5. JJ Yeley - 32.850
  6. Harrison Burton - 30.550
  7. Chase Briscoe - 30.050
  8. Austin Dillon - 29.750
  9. Noah Gragson - 29.200
  10. Alex Bowman - 29.200
  11. Bubba Wallace - 25.500
  12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 24.500
  13. Ryan Blaney - 24.300
  14. Todd Gilliland - 23.150
  15. Daniel Suarez - 23.00
  16. Kevin Harvick - 21.900
  17. Erik Jones - 20.600
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 20.200
  19. Brad Keselowski - 19.850
  20. Tyler Reddick - 19.850
  21. Ryan Preece - 19.250
  22. Aric Almirola - 17.650
  23. Corey LaJoie - 16.900
  24. Martin Truex Jr - 16.800
  25. Ross Chastain - 16.550
  26. Christopher Bell - 14.150
  27. Michael McDowell - 13.950
  28. Ty Gibbs - 13.200
  29. Austin Cindric - 12.850
  30. Joey Logano - 11.100
  31. Justin Haley - 10.050
  32. Chris Buescher - 9.450
  33. William Byron - 8.400
  34. Denny Hamlin - 7.550
  35. Chase Elliott - 7.450
  36. Lyle Larson - 5.550
  37. Kyle Busch - 5.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and PRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
