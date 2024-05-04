"Miami prices are bat sh*t insane“, "Monopoly money duh”: NASCAR Fans call out F1 food prices at the upcoming US street race

The NASCAR fanbase has found a topic for mockery as they took vicious jibes at the food prices of Hard Rock Stadium cafe at the F1's Miami International Autodrome.

The star-studded Miami GP will mark the sixth Grand Prix weekend of the 2024 season and 20 cars will battle on the 5.412 km circuit to etch the glorious spot to their name. Moreover, Miami is hosting the second consecutive sprint race, scheduled to flag off today, at 12:00 Track Time.

Amid several spectators who strolled in and around the area, one came across the skyrocketing food prices of Hard Rock Stadium cafe and shared their reaction (via IcyVert on X):

"F1 Miami prices are bat sh*t insane," wrote the fan.

Expand Tweet

Seeing the sky-high rates, the NASCAR fanbase took jibes at the menu. Trackhouse Racing driver Connor Zilisch also chimed in and expressed his view, writing:

"Monopoly money duh."

One fan drew parallels by sharing Martinsville Speedway's Hot Dog Stand menu. While Hard Rock cafe's least priced item is steamed buns for USD 120, the most expensive item in the former is the bag of six of the 'Famous Martinsville Speedway Hot Dog,' priced at USD 11:

"Martinsville clears miami 🥱," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in, praising Martinsville Speedway's prices, and commented:

"The best deal on the planet."

One fan took note that Pepsi is present at Martinsville but not at the Miami International Autodrome and added:

"And they sell Pepsi there too. Hell yes."

One fan was caught off guard upon witnessing such a stark difference and wrote:

"Holy sh*t 💀."

This fan slammed the Hard Rock cafe for charging an "insane" amount of money and added:

"$180 for nachos is insane."

NASCAR gears up for the 12th contention at the Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 race is set to begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, marking the 37th fight contested at Kansas Speedway. A total of 38 high-octane cars will be fighting for contention on the 1.5-mile high-banking circuit that includes corners with a gradual elevation of 17-20 degrees.

This implies that as the driver dives farther into the outside of the corners, they will have a hard time passing through the rivals, with left-side compounds wearing faster as an additional challenge.

Denny Hamlin is the winningest driver on the Kansas Speedway, with four victories to his name, and will naturally eye another triumph during the 400-mile dash, spread over 267 laps.