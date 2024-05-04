2024 F1 Miami GP upgrades: Who has brought what?

Following a brief hiatus, F1 action returns to Miami International Autodrome for the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix. Numerous teams have brought in a number of upgrades heading into the 57-lap event at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Max Verstappen enters the race as the defending champion. He triumphed at the same venue last season, and went on to clinch his third straight World Championship. The Dutchman is currently the leader of the points standings, having won four out of the five races so far.

Verstappen also emerged victorious in the previous race, the Chinese Grand Prix. McLaren's Lando Norris secured a runner-up finish, whereas Sergio Perez came home at P3.

The F1 weekend in Miami will feature a sprint race, which means there will be a sole practice session before drivers compete in the Sprint qualifying on Friday. Both the sprint race and the qualifying session will then commence on Saturday before Sunday's main race.

With the racing action already underway, we will take a look at the key upgrades that will light up the season's first weekend in the United States.

2024 F1 Miami GP: List of upgrades

McLaren

• Front Wing (Performance)

• Front Suspension (Performance)

• Front Corner (Performance)

• Floor Body (Performance)

• Sidepod Inlet (Performance)

• Coke/Engine Cover (Performance)

• Cooling Louvres (Performance)

• Rear Suspension (Performance)

• Rear Corner (Performance)

• Beam Wing (Circuit specific)

With an arsenal of upgrades coming it's way, McLaren is undoubtedly the team to watch out for in Miami. The British outfit has so far been the third best team behind Red Bull and Ferrari, and with it's comprehensive upgrade package, would aim to reduce the gap between itself and the other two teams.

Mercedes

• Floor Body (Performance)

• Cooling Louvres (Circuit specific)

• Front Wing (Circuit specific)

• Front Suspension (Performance)

With changes to floor roof volume and floor edge details and tweaks to the track rod angle of attack, Mercedes would hope to find some form and breathe new life into their lackluster campaign.

Aston Martin

• Front Wing (Circuit specific)

• Rear Wing (Circuit specific)

• Coke/Engine Cover (Circuit specific)

• Beam Wing (Circuit specific)

• Chassis Scoop (Cooling)

Aston Martin is yet another team bringing extensive updates to Miami. The Silverstone-based outfit has altered with its wings in order to reduce the downforce. The team has also added a driver cooling inlet to the top of the legbox, in order provide a cooling airflow over the driver.

Red Bull

• Floor Edge (Reliability)

Not much to change, Red Bull Racing has altered it's floor edge by removing a support for the FEW. This has been done to save weight given adequate stiffness. The Austrian outfit would hope to continue with their momentum after it was announced that it's chief engineer Adrian Newey would leave the team in 2025.

Williams

• Front Wing (Performance)

Williams introduces front wing modifications aimed at reducing local load production and fine-tuning aerobalance, offering flexibility in setup for their drivers.

Visa Cash App RB

• Front Wing (Performance)

• Diffuser (Performance)

Visa Cash App RB refines the forward floor height and shape to enhance weight distribution and reshapes the diffuser inlet for improved airflow, enhancing overall performance.

Haas

• Floor Body (Performance)

The Haas F1 team implements a more aggressive diffuser expansion with a small Gurney-flap, optimizing floor extraction and airflow control for increased downforce.

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

• Front Wing (Circuit specific)

• Rear Wing (Circuit specific)

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber adopts reduced-profile front wing flaps to adapt to the low-drag demands of the Miami International Autodrome.