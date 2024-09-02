Michael Jordan playfully roasts $65M-worth Denny Hamlin over 'finally won a championship' remark

Denny Hamlin recently posted a video of a friendly banter between him and Michael Jordan about winning a championship after the Darlington race. 23XI Racing recently claimed their first regular-season championship, courtesy of Tyler Reddick.

23XI Racing is a NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by NBA legend Jordan and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Hamlin. Founded in 2020, the team fields two full-time Cup Series cars, driven by Bubba Wallace and Reddick.

Celebrating 23XI Racing's first title since its inception, veteran driver Hamlin shared a video of the 23XI team at victory lane. As Hamlin walked past the regular-season trophy, the $65 million worth JGR driver (according to Celebrity Net Worth) commented tongue-in-cheek that he finally had the opportunity to touch the title, albeit as an owner.

The 54-time race winner Hamlin, who has been in the chase for a championship title for almost two decades, said:

"Now, I might as well at least touch it."

In response to Hamlin, the NBA Hall of Famer Jordan jokingly asked:

"You got one of these, don't you?"

To which the three-time Daytona 500 winner said:

"No, no, no. Only one I got that says champion on it is a Daytona."

Hamlin also posted a photo with Jordan and Reddick alongside the regular season trophy on X (formerly Twitter):

"Finally won a championship*... *As an owner"

Denny Hamlin names Tyler Reddick as one of the favorites to win the 2024 Cup Series title

23XI Racing's co-owner Denny Hamlin discussed Reddick's performance and his chance of winning the 2024 title.

The #23 Toyota driver Wallace missed out on a spot in the playoffs after battling until the 26th and the final race of the regular season. Meanwhile, #45 Reddick clinched the regular-season championship with one point over Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson and is 23XI's sole entry for the 2024 playoffs.

Discussing the playoffs, Hamlin said in a post-race conversation:

"The #45 is one of the best teams in the garage right now. They're running well, they're not having those really, really bad finishes that some of us have."

"They are gonna be one of the contenders that are gonna be one of the favorites (to win) this championship. I think the tracks suit him very well; especially the road courses where I'm probably not looking forward to (but) he is," he added.

In 26 races, Tyler Reddick claimed two victories and 11 top-five finishes while JGR driver Hamlin has found himself in the victory lane three times.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams will be next seen in action for the Quaker State 400 event at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8 for the first Round of 16 race.

