“Michael Jordan is real proud of the effort”: NASCAR team 23XI Racing’s owner buzzing to get both cars qualified for the playoffs

The 23XI Racing team, co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin, has achieved a historic milestone in their relatively short existence.

For the first time in the team's history, both of their cars have secured a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. This significant achievement has left both team members and fans buzzing with excitement, and Michael Jordan himself couldn't be prouder.

Steve Lauletta, the president of 23XI Racing, recently shared insights into Jordan's reaction to this monumental achievement during an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Lauletta's account shows the sheer emotion and enthusiasm that Michael Jordan brings to the world of NASCAR.

"Surreal," Lauletta began when asked about Jordan's reaction.

"You saw it that night he watched the race, up in a suite, and then when we got in, I got a text from him that they were coming down into the infield."

For Michael Jordan, this was not just a distant investment but a deep personal commitment. He wanted to be a part of the celebration with the team that he had invested so much in, and this gesture showcased his genuine passion for the sport.

"He wanted to see all of us and say congratulations," Lauletta continued. "We got big hugs and high fives from him and his whole group that was there.

"It meant a lot, for sure, and he [Michael Jordan] is really proud of the effort," Lauletta revealed.

Playoff qualification "not the end of expectations" for Michael Jordan

MJ's pride in the team's achievements is not merely as an owner but as a true enthusiast of motorsport. However, Jordan's competitive nature ensures that this is just the beginning. Steve Lauletta continued:

"But as competitive as he is, this isn't the end of his expectations either.

"So we've got to keep delivering now that we're in this with the other teams," Lauletta emphasized. "We're showing up at the race tracks with really fast cars, and I expect that will continue."

23XI Racing's performance on the track speaks volumes about the hard work of the entire organization. With both Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick securing a spot in the playoffs, they have demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level of NASCAR.

Lauletta concluded optimistically:

"We just need to execute, and we could make some noise in these playoffs, especially as we get going this weekend."

As the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs approach, all eyes will be on 23XI Racing to see if they can turn their regular-season success into a championship victory.