Michael Jordan’s 23XI attorney speaks out on team’s expectations from NASCAR amid legal battle

Jeffrey Kessler, the attorney representing 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, shared their expectations if they win the case against NASCAR. Their camp seeks to eliminate several alleged monopolistic practices, including the restrictions on Cup tracks hosting other racing series.

Ad

For the unversed, 23XI, co-owned by six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and FRM are two of the 13 race teams that didn't sign the charter extension deal. Instead, they have filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR and are competing under an injunction, which allows them to operate as temporary chartered teams.

Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass caught Kessler and Hamlin outside the court after the hearing on Tuesday. When asked about the plaintiffs' expectations from the ongoing lawsuit battle, the attorney said:

Ad

Trending

“As I noted to the Judge (Kenneth Bell), there's a lot of reliefs that is well-known in the antitrust laws. One of which is divestiture, which would be the separate running of NASCAR and the commercial terms from the tracks. That's a possibility.” [0:40]

“Another one is getting rid of all these restrictions that stopped the tracks from having competing in events... stopped the teams from racing in other events, stopped the teams from using their Next-Gen cars in other events,” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The recent hearing was ordered to give 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports the floor to dismiss NASCAR's counterclaim. The stock car racing series alleged the plaintiffs of illegally engaging in group negotations with other teams to gain better charter terms.

Perhaps the most significant development is the withdrawal of the injunction on June 5, which means the teams are on the verge of losing their temporary charter benefits. The teams requested the Richmond-based U.S. appeals court judges to reinstate the injunction, with the decision expected to come out on Thursday.

Ad

Tyler Reddick rocking Michael Jordan's brand livery on the #45 Toyota Camry - Source: Imagn

Without a charter, Michael Jordan's 23XI and FRM will compete under open team conditions. They have to qualify to make the starting lineup. Moreover, they will lose the guaranteed payouts every race, which should affect their on- and off-track operations financially.

Ad

Veteran NASCAR reporter spoke on Bubba Wallace's seat at Michael Jordan's team next year

Bob Pockrass argued that Bubba Wallace would stay at 23XI Racing even if the teams run as open entries next year. This statement follows his speculation that Wallace would likely leave the team as the affected drivers signed chartered seats.

The veteran NASCAR reporter wrote on X:

Ad

“I messed up/misspoke on this episode as far as Bubba – he is set for next season (if they are non-chartered, drivers possibly could get out of their deals but wouldn’t think he would).”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bubba Wallace is one of Michael Jordan's three drivers at 23XI. He runs alongside teammates Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst, who is on a rookie campaign. Meanwhile, Front Row Motorsports fields a young driver lineup consiting of Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson, and Zane Smith.

In December, the teams and NASCAR are scheduled for a trial. The court aims to sort out the case before the next season begins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.