Michael Jordan’s 23XI and FRM launch emergency legal fight, warning of 'irreparable jeopardy' as NASCAR threatens charter sale

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have yet again found themselves in a state of jeopardy amid their high-stakes legal battle with NASCAR.

In a recent update shared by renowned journalist Bob Pockrass, both NASCAR teams have filed a motion for a temporary restraining order to prevent NASCAR from revoking and reassigning their charters before the end of the 2025 season.

Fox Sports reporter Pockras on X(formerly Twitter) wrote:

"As expected, 23XI/FRM have filed a motion for another temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to remain chartered for rest of 2025. Right now, they are set to lose their chartered status Wednesday."

Pockrass also highlighted 23XI and FRM filing, which states the teams will be in "irreparable jeopardy" as NASCAR has shown motive to sell the team's charters, where they could go out of business.

In a post on X, Pockrass stated:

"23XI/FRM filing says new evidence supports injunction: "NASCAR has signaled its intention to immediately move to sell or issue Plaintiffs’ charters to other entities—putting Plaintiffs in irreparable jeopardy of never getting their charters back and going out of business."

Expand Tweet

While the team initially had a preliminary injection to keep their charters as the legal proceedings take place throughout the season. However, the injunction was overturned by a three-judge panel, and the case to rehear was denied by the same. As things stand, the injunction is set to expire by July 16, which will result in the 23XI and FRM competing as an open team in the stock-car racing series.

"We are disappointed": Michael Jordan's 23XI and FRM's attorney issues statement after major setback.

After getting denied by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, 23XI and FRM's attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, shared his disappointment on account of the unwanted rulings.

In a post on X, The Athletic's Jeff Gluck shared Kessler's statement, which read:

"We are disappointed by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals decision to deny our request for a full rehearing. This decision has no bearing on the strength of our antitrust case, which we look forward to presenting at trial. We are committed to racing this season as we continue to fight for more competitive and fair terms for all teams to ensure the future of the sport, and remain fully confident in our case."

This major blow will impact the financial conditions of Denny Hamlin-owned 23XI and Bob Jenkins-owned FRM. Moreover, on the NASCAR front, the team will lose their confirmed spots on the field and have to qualify each race starting from the July 19-20 weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

