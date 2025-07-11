Michael Jordan’s 23XI and FRM make a desperate attempt to keep their charters in the court case against NASCAR

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports recently filed for another preliminary injunction to save their charter spots in future races. Bob Pockrass provided the latest update in the high-profile legal battle between NASCAR and the teams.
The dispute between the two parties centers on NASCAR’s charter agreement, which both teams refused to sign due to a clause that would require them to relinquish their right to pursue antitrust claims against NASCAR. The teams initially obtained a preliminary injunction in December 2024 that allowed them to continue racing as chartered teams while the litigation proceeded.
In a decision entered on June 22, 2025, the teams lost their preliminary injunction and the three-judge panel issued a ruling reversing the injunction and ruling in favor of NASCAR, stating that they had not shown a substantial likelihood of success regarding their antitrust claims; and that any harm, although it was real and relevant, was not sufficiently severe to warrant a preliminary injunction.
Bob Pockrass reported:
"23XI and Front Row Motorsports have indicated in a court filing they will ask for another preliminary injunction (I assume to keep the charters) based on evidence supporting likelihood of success on the merits of their claims and additional evidence of the irreparable harm."
23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, owned by Michael Jordan, have suffered a major legal blow in their antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. On November 6, 2023, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request for a full rehearing in the case, following the three-judge panel's overturning of the preliminary injunction that had allowed the plaintiffs to retain their charter status while the lawsuit proceeded.
Michael Jordan owned 23XI’s attorney issues statement on NASCAR lawsuit after new update
This denial means that within seven days, both teams risk losing their charters, which guarantee starting spots and financial benefits in every race. Without charters, teams will need to qualify for each race as open entries, risking financial losses and uncertainty about their future competitiveness and sponsorships.
"We are disappointed by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals decision to deny our request for a full rehearing. This decision has no bearing on the strength of our antitrust case, which we look forward to presenting at trial. We are committed to racing this season as we continue to fight for more competitive and fair terms for all teams to ensure the future of the sport, and remain fully confident in our case.", Jeffery Kessler said.
Jeffery Kessler, the lawyer for 23XI Racing, expressed disappointment with the court's ruling but asserted that it does not undermine the strength of their antitrust claims. Despite the loss of the preliminary injunction, the teams remain confident in their case and plan to present their arguments fully at trial.
