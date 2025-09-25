  • NASCAR
  Tyler Reddick
  Michael Jordan's NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick states Daytona 500 has "lost" some of its prestige from the early days

Michael Jordan's NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick states Daytona 500 has "lost" some of its prestige from the early days

By Dipti Sood
Published Sep 25, 2025 02:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Getty
Michael Jordan’s NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick states Daytona 500 has “lost” some of its prestige from the early days - Source: Getty

Tyler Reddick has shared an honest opinion about the Daytona 500. In a video posted on X, the NASCAR driver admitted that the race no longer feels as special as it once did.

Dirty Mo Media posted the clip. In the video, Freddie Kraft asked Reddick if he felt the Daytona 500 had lost some of its appeal. Tyler Reddick answered that for him, it has. He explained:

"I hate to answer that question, but I mean, if I am being honest, yes, for me it has lost some of it because of the way the racing plays out"
Trending
"It's crazy like this year on the green white checkered or whatever, I was running 18th on the last lap, they all crashed, and I finished second. I was like I did nothing to get the second place."
Tyler Reddick’s view was influenced by his experience in the 2025 Daytona 500. He had been stuck deep in the field with just a few laps to go and had little chance of contending for the win. Then, a chain of accidents turned his day around.

With five laps remaining, Christopher Bell and Ryan Preece were caught in a crash, and Reddick slipped through to gain positions. After pit stops shuffled the order, he restarted overtime in 15th.

On the final lap, another major wreck involved Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, and race leader Denny Hamlin. William Byron escaped to take the win, while Reddick was forced into the outside wall but still crossed the line second, just .113 seconds behind Byron.

Brake problems ruin Tyler Reddick's playoff run at New Hampshire

Tyler Reddick also faced disappointment at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12. Driving the No. 45 car for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing, he began the weekend strong by qualifying fourth. But the race turned sour early.

On Lap 29 of the 301-lap event, Reddick developed brake problems. The balance of the car then fell off, and instead of fighting in the top-10, he dropped back through the pack. By the end, he finished 21st, far from the playoff result he needed.

Speaking with NBC Sports after the race, the 29-year-old from California did not hide his frustration. Reddick said,

“I didn’t expect that; that’s for sure. The way the race started I thought we were going to be able to run in the top 10 all day, but between the brake issues we had, and it just got away quick."
"The balance went away and then next thing you know we were trying to battle for 20th. Just a terrible day. Yeah, there’s just a lot of question marks, honestly.”

The poor result was especially tough because Reddick had speed at the start. Instead, the problems left him and the team searching for solutions. He explained that 23XI Racing has struggled to bring speed at tracks where they have been strong before.

