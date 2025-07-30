Michael Jordan’s NASCAR employee responds to fan’s “2 DEI hires” comment

Michael Jordan's No. 23 driver, Bubba Wallace, sealed an emotional victory at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. Surprisingly, what followed was fan backlash, which has since lit up social media and re-ignited conversation around race, diversity, and respect within NASCAR.The Brickyard win, Wallace's third in the Cup Series, was a statement run from a driver who has often found himself amid controversy. For much of the garage, his divisiveness among certain sections of fans has long been clear, but so too is the respect many drivers have publicly shown him, especially with outright wins like Indianapolis.Sydnei Fryson handles public relations for both Wallace and Michael Jordan's team, 23XI Racing. After his victory, she posted a celebratory photo on X, posing alongside Wallace and wrote:&quot;🤫🧱🏆 #Brickyard400 Best belated birthday gift @BubbaWallace could've given me🎂 Anything to say now? 👀&quot;A fan commented on this post:&quot;2 DEI hires&quot;And Fryson, who has spent eight years rising in NASCAR's media ranks, replied:&quot;Eight years in the sport, working my way up from the grassroots level with a masters degree from an Ivy League school… But go off😂”The exchange shows the growing divide in NASCAR. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the sport have empowered drivers like Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson. But it has also drawn criticism and even legal challenges.Launched in 2004, NASCAR's DEI efforts were aimed at opening doors to minority communities, particularly for drivers and racing staff. Though some critics claim these programs disadvantage white male applicants, supporters argue they facilitate access in a sport historically dominated by one demographic.Earlier this year, Donald Trump announced plans to end federal government DEI programs after being re-elected. But in NASCAR, the principles continue under a new name - Driver Development Program - with more emphasis on performance development. Fryson's presence at 23XI Racing is proof that diverse hires are not always &quot;hires for diversity.&quot; Sometimes, they're just the best person for the job.&quot;We'll be celebrating together in spirit&quot;: Bubba Wallace on Michael Jordan after Brickyard triumphBubba Wallace takes a call from 23XI Racing team owner, Michael Jordan, after the Brickyard 400. Source: GettyAfter the Brickyard 400, Sydnei Fryson wasn't the only one celebrating online. Michael Jordan, the NBA legend and co-owner of 23XI Racing, also called the No. 23 driver to congratulate him on his third win of the career. Wallace later recounted their exchange after the race (via Bleacher Report):&quot;He was just so proud. I said, 'I wish you were here for it'... He's going to have a drink or two for me tonight. So, we'll be celebrating together in spirit.&quot;Co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, 23XI Racing was founded in 2020 with Wallace as its flagship driver. The idea wasn't just to win, it was to represent. In keeping with that idea, Wallace delivered a standout performance at one of the most storied tracks in motorsports this weekend.After a red flag caused by rain at Lap 154, Wallace took the lead from Kyle Larson cleanly on the restart. He eventually crossed the finish line 0.222 seconds ahead of Larson and booked his playoff berth.For Michael Jordan, who's rarely seen at the track, the moment was significant. On the other hand, for Wallace, who has faced criticism all season over inconsistency, it was the perfect answer.