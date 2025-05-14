Michael Jordan's NBC move fuels NBA-NASCAR mega crossover rumors

Rumors of an NBA-NASCAR mega crossover took over the internet after Michael Jordan announced his association with NBC's broadcasting of the sport beginning in the 2025/26 season. Considering the many overlapping events of both sports, many expect him to promote his co-owned racing team to the basketball fans.

Jordan, a legend in the NBA, made a major investment in racing after becoming a co-owner of 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series along with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin. The team has been rather successful with multiple victories and has recently acquired a third charter.

NBC signed an 11-year agreement with the NBA and WNBA for the broadcasting rights, marking their return to the sport after over two decades. Earlier this week, they also announced that Michael Jordan would be a "special contributor" to their broadcasting team.

Michael Jordan has also been making regular visits to the NASCAR Cup Series races to oversee his co-owned 23XI Racing. Considering his seriousness in both sports, many expect him to bring an unexpected crossover. Moreover, SiriusXM NBA Radio host, Rob Perez, also predicted the same, backing it with the overlapping events both sports experience.

"NASCAR/NBA schedules have a ton of overlap. Since NBC now broadcasts both: id bet up to -500 these “special contributor” segments will serve as cross-promotions for 23XI Racing with him telling an old NBA story to the studio talent during them. About it. But it looks great at upfronts tho and gets the ad execs in attendance motivated to spend, so everyone wins," he wrote on X.

It is currently unclear if NBA fans would consider growing an interest in NASCAR, and vice versa. However, Michael Jordan is a powerful figure and creates a connection between the two sports.

Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing faces trouble in court in lawsuit against NASCAR

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports were the only two teams that did not sign the 2025 NASCAR Charter Agreement despite the sport's authorities giving all the teams a deadline. Subsequently, the teams filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.

The ruling seemed to be going in the team's way as they were also given their primary injunction to continue running as Chartered teams this season and also complete the purchase of extra Charters from Stewart-Haas Racing. However, the recent statement from the judges has put them in a difficult situation.

The judges argued that while the teams have sued the sport for alleged monopoly regarding the Charter Agreement, they are still continuing this season with the charters.

While there has been no discussion of a reversal in their primary injunction, this statement does make the lawsuit a little weaker on their side.

