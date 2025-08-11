  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Michael Jordan’s star NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reflects on his P8 finish at Watkins Glen

Michael Jordan’s star NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reflects on his P8 finish at Watkins Glen

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Aug 11, 2025 01:43 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
Bubba Wallace during the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace concluded the Go Bowling at The Glen with an eighth-place finish. The 31-year-old NASCAR driver noted that the team pushed him to improve on road courses, and fortunately, it paid off this weekend.

Ad

Wallace is one of the three full-time drivers at 23XI Racing, a Toyota-affiliated team co-owned by six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin. He notably snapped a 100-race winless streak after fending off Kyle Larson at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the win, becoming the first 23XI driver to secure a playoff spot this season.

In the recently concluded race at Watkins Glen, Wallace started in 15th before crossing the line in 8th, his first top-10 finish on the 2.45-mile New York road course. Shane van Gisbergen emerged victorious, followed by Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher.

Ad
Trending

In a post-race interview with Frontstretch, Bubba Wallace reflected on his 8th-place finish and improvements on road courses, saying:

“We're still missing a beat a little bit just from the start of the weekend. So we decided to execute a clean race all day and make the most out of it. That's what we did, and we came out of the top 10.” [0:31]
Ad
“Months ago, we determined that we were a 10th- or 12th-place car on road courses, and that's just volumes to the people on this team... them pushing me to believe in that, and give it my all, and this is what we get, so I appreciate them,” he added.

When asked about his mindset after struggling on road courses in the past and improving in recent times, Wallace responded:

Ad
“Just calming down, slowing things down, processing things a little bit slower, and making it work.”
Ad

This year, Bubba Wallace kicked off the road course schedule with a 20th-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas. He finished 12th at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, 28th on the streets of Chicago, and 26th at Sonoma Raceway. NASCAR still has one road course event left slated at the Charlotte Roval in the playoffs.

His eighth-place run at Watkins Glen marked his 10th top-10 finish of the season, adding to his one win and four top-5s. He sits 11th in the standings heading into Richmond Raceway next week—the second-to-last regular-season race.

Ad

“I got nothing to stress about”: Bubba Wallace on mindset before the race at Watkins Glen

After securing one of the 16 playoff spots, Bubba Wallace headed to Watkins Glen International with a more relaxed mindset. Still, he was determined to push himself and find speed in the #23 23XI Racing Toyota.

The Alabama native said (via Frontstretch on YouTube):

Ad
“Yeah, for sure. I got nothing to stress about. Obviously push myself harder and harder to find all the speed in our car. So I'm looking forward to that. It's going to be a challenging day. I know that. But nonetheless get the sleeves rolled up and ready to go.” [2:24]
Bubba Wallace driving the #23 Toyota Camry McDonald&#039;s at Watkins Glen International - Source: Imagn
Bubba Wallace driving the #23 Toyota Camry McDonald's at Watkins Glen International - Source: Imagn

As things stand, Wallace joins a long list of drivers who have clinched a playoff spot, including Denny Hamlin, Shane van Gisbergen, and Christopher Bell, among others. Only three spots remain, with 23XI teammate Tyler Reddick sitting 117 points above the playoff cutline in 14th. Alex Bowman and Chris Buescher are the other drivers on the bubble.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications