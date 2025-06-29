Michael McDowell and AJ Allmendinger 'dust-up' on stage ahead of NASCAR’s $1,000,000 challenge

Michael McDowell had a playful physical altercation with AJ Allmendinger amid the unprecedented In-Season Challenge. The two are facing each other in the first round of the tournament for a chance to win the grand prize of $1 million.

Ad

For the uninitiated, NASCAR introduced the In-Season Challenge as a mid-season, single-elimination tournament spanning five races. The tournament consists of 32 full-time drivers who were seeded based on their performance in the last three races (Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono).

Michael McDowell, driver of the #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, finished 30th at Michigan, fifth at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, and 35th at Pocono to earn the 11th seed in the mid-season tournament. His first-round opponent, Allmendinger, had the 22nd seed.

Ad

Trending

Things seem to be heating up between the two after they went at each other before the race at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) even started. NASCAR Insider Toby Christie shared on X the drivers' interaction during the intro ceremony and wrote:

“Here was the ‘dust-up’ in driver intros between McDowell and Allmendinger.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael McDowell started the Atlanta summer race 32nd, 11 positions behind AJ Allmendinger. It was his worst starting position of the year, giving him a poor start to the chase for the $1 million mid-season prize money.

The 2025 Quaker State 400 started later than scheduled due to inclement weather at the 1.540-mile track. Joey Logano led the field to green ahead of a sea of Ford drivers, including Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, and Austin Cindric.

Ad

“It's just an illusion”: Michael McDowell on NASCAR's horsepower increase debate

Michael McDowell weighed in on the horsepower increase debate with a hot take. He argued that uprating the V8 engine won't change the racing product, calling it an illusion. Instead, he suggested making changes to the tires.

The 40-year-old Arizona native said (via Dalton Hopkins on X):

“I don't think it will help the product. I think it’s just an illusion that some of the drivers and media are trying to paint. I don't think it will make a lucky difference in any of those things.”

Ad

“We just need to keep adding softer tires and having more tire wear. I think it's gonna be a lot of work and not much of a result on that. Will see though, open-minded to it,” he added.

Expand Tweet

The current horsepower rating is 670 hp for most tracks. Meanwhile, superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega lower the power to 510. These are the power figures for the Next-Gen car (2022-present) after allowing previous iterations to run as much as 900 hp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.