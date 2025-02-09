Michael McDowell leaves no doubt about his “primary focus” amid sky-high expectations at Spire

Michael McDowell is all set for his first season with Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series. While interviewing him recently, journalist Bob Pockrass noticed a pattern in how the NASCAR star selects which team he wants to work with.

It seems that McDowell joins teams that are still being built. Take Front Row Motorsports, his previous team, for example. McDowell joined FRM back in 2018 and over the years, gradually took the team from a part-time organization to a Daytona 500-winning, full-time operation.

Pockrass wondered if it was going to be the same for Spire. While the aim is high for the Mooresville-based race team, McDowell shed light on his primary focus.

Trending

“I wanna have results on the racetrack as a driver and that's my primary focus. I think we have all the tools and people to do that. It's going to be exciting for sure.” (1:12)

Expand Tweet

It took Michael McDowell 357 starts before he could bag his first series win. But that one race he won in 2021 was the crown jewel Daytona 500, arguably the greatest race in NASCAR.

Notably, this year marks the 67th running of the event. Scheduled for February 16, the 500-miler will be televised on FOX, with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

It will also mark McDowell’s first Daytona 500 bid with a Chevy team. Under his multi-year deal with Spire Motorsports, the native of Phoenix, Arizona, will pilot their No. 71 entry, previously driven by Zane Smith. Smith, on the other hand, will join Front Row Motorsports as the driver of the No. 38 Ford Mustang.

McDowell finished 23rd in points last season. Leading 256 laps in 36 starts, the man amassed two top-5s and seven top-10s. 2025 will mark his 18th year in the Cup Series.

Michael McDowell inks sponsorship deal with B’laster Holdings

Spire Motorsports recently announced that B’laster Holdings will serve as Michael McDowell’s primary sponsor for two races in 2025, the first of which is scheduled for April 27 at Talladega Superspeedway and the other for June 15 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

“I’m thrilled to have the B’laster team join me at Spire Motorsports in 2025,” McDowell said in a statement (via Jayski). “B’laster was with me last year and I am thankful to have them partner with our No. 71 team.”

Founded in 1957, B’laster is an industry leader in manufacturing products like penetrants, lubricants, and cleaners. The Ohio-based company joined forces with McDowell for the first time in 2024, the same year he delivered the first two poles of his Cup Series career.

“B’laster is so important to both the automotive and powersports spaces and their products are second to none. I hope I can take the B’laster colors to Victory Lane and make the most of our partnership,” McDowell added.

Besides backing Michael McDowell in a pair of regular-season races, B’laster will also remain an associate sponsor of Spire Motorsports and the No. 71 team through 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback