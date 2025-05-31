Michael McDowell has a rather different outlook on NASCAR drivers’ horsepower debate

While it is generally believed that an increase in horsepower would improve NASCAR's racing product, Michael McDowell begged to differ. Instead, the veteran Cup Series driver has suggested changes to other areas of the car, particularly the tires.

McDowell, who moved from Front Row Motorsports to Spire Motorsports this year, has been competing in the premier series since 2008, meaning he has driven several iterations of NASCAR cars, including the 900-horsepower Gen 6 in the 2010s. He doesn't buy the reported horsepower increase from 670 to 750, calling it an "illusion".

In an interview at Nashville Superspeedway, Michael McDowell said (via Dalton Hopkins on X):

“I don't think it will help the product. I think it’s just an illusion that some of the drivers and media are trying to paint.” [0:47]

The #71 Chevrolet driver would rather see changes to the tires, adding:

“We just need to keep adding softer tires and having more tire wear, and be fine.”

“I think it's going to be a lot of work for not much of a result on that. We'll see though, open-minded to it,” he concluded.

An increase in horsepower would limit the so-called pack racing, allowing drivers with faster cars to build a sizeable gap at the front. It would enable more passes, though the smaller or underprepared teams could get the short end of the stick.

However, this is only theoretical, as suggested by McDowell. If his tire idea is to be followed, pit stop strategies would stir up the battle for track position. Drivers would manage their tires, given that the rubbers wear faster. It would also allow teams to gamble by staying out on certain stints, which would be an interesting racing product to see pan out.

For now, Michael McDowell and the rest of the Cup drivers gear up for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The 300 lapper will be live on Prime Video on Sunday, June 1, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

“It's a tough weekend”: Michael McDowell on racing conditions in NASCAR's Mexico City race

In the same interview, Michael McDowell, who raced at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in an open-wheel car in 2005, shared his thoughts on NASCAR's inaugural Mexico City stop. He noted that the thinner air due to the track's high elevation could affect the drivers' performance.

The #71 Spire Motorsports driver said via the same source:

“It's really tough. I mean it really is. You wouldn't think it would be, but it is. And just the air, air quality, the height that you're at, yeah, it's definitely tough to get acclimated, and it's a tough weekend. No doubt about it.” [0:11]

Michael McDowell drives the #71 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports - Source: Imagn

In addition to the difficulty in breathing, the thinner air could impact engine and braking performance through overheating. Drivers will be tested for 100 laps of road course racing around the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the same track that hosts Formula 1's Mexican Grand Prix.

The Mexico City race, dubbed Viva Mexico 250, will happen on June 15. It will be the fourth of Prime Video's five broadcast gigs this year.

