Michael McDowell shares why he is confident to join Spire Motorsports in 2025

NASCAR veteran Michael McDowell is set to leave Front Row Motorsports (FRM) at the end of the season and is gearing up for a new home under Spire Motorsports.

The current #34 Ford driver for FRM has signed a multi-year contract with Spire to pilot the #71 Chevrolet in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. McDowell joined FRM in 2018, and his stint included two wins for the team. One of them is the 2021 Daytona 500.

The Phoenix, Arizona native, believes that his shift to Spire will be a great opportunity for him to build and also thinks that NASCAR is a "performance-driven sport".

In an interview with Racing America, McDowell shared why he is confident about joining Spire Motorsports:

"I wouldn't be making the move that I'm making if I didn't have confidence that the performance is going to be there and the potential is going to be there to get the performance out of the race car. So, I feel good about that," McDowell said.

According to the 39-year-old, this new organization has a vast scope in terms of building a better and greater team in the Cup Series:

"They're a growing organization and, they have a tremendous amount of people, a lot of great people, and great partners. They have the ownership group and the support of the ownership group to go build. The ceiling is extremely high. There's a great opportunity to build and continue to build for the years to come."

"The proof is on the racetrack. And we all know that this is a performance-driven sport. We're going to be measured on Sundays and the results will measure where we're at," he added.

This season the #34 FRM driver has three top-ten finishes and is set to drive his experience and skills to the new shed with NASCAR veteran #7 Corey LaJoie and a rookie #77 Carson Hocevar. McDowell is set to replace Zane Smith, the current #71 driver.

Michael McDowell a "leader" for Spire Motorsports

Michael McDowell is set to take over the wheel of the No. 71 Chevrolet from Zane Smith in Spire Motorsports.

McDowell recently announced his departure from Front Row Motorsports by the end of the 2024 season. He is set to join a three-car team with Spire Motorsports beginning in 2025. The President of Spire Motorsports Doug Duchardt in a press release said:

"Michael McDowell is a proven winner and brings a NASCAR Playoff pedigree."

"He has always been committed to elevate his teams. His experience and enthusiasm are a perfect fit for Spire Motorsports, and we are sure he will be a great teammate to both Carey LaJoie and Carson Hocevar. We’re thrilled to keep up the positive momentum by adding someone as accomplished as Michael to our driver lineup," Duchardt added.

The Cup Series is currently heading to Darlington Raceway on Sunday(May 12) for the Goodyear 400 at 3 p.m. ET