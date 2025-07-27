Michael McDowell takes the blame for wrecking Ross Chastain at Indianapolis

Michael McDowell took the blame for wrecking Ross Chastain in the ongoing 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27. Frontstretch's Dalton Hopkins reported the radio conversation after the incident.Chastain began racing at the age of twelve, half a lifetime ago, in Florida short tracks, and progressed to the highest levels of NASCAR. In the early years, success was limited, and Chastain spent his time racing with little money, but ultimately, he prevailed and has amassed over 50 wins in late model stock car feature events.At the 2025 NASCAR Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Michael McDowell made contact with Ross Chastain entering Turn 3, which caused the latter to hit the outside wall. This incident also brought up the first caution flag of the race. McDowell was blocked by Ross Chastain from making a run on his inside, which led to the collision and subsequently crash into the wall by the #1 driver.Dalton Hopkins revealed McDowell's reaction to the contact with Chastain. He reported on X:&quot;First caution of the day. Chastain gets hit from Michael McDowell. &quot;I wasn't expecting him to get on the brakes that fast. Sorry.&quot; 18/160.&quot;Michael McDowell made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 2008 with Michael Waltrip Racing. In 2017, he signed a full-time ride with Leavine Family Racing after many seasons without a full-time ride. The veteran driver currently drives the No. 71 Chevrolet ZL1 for Spire Motorsports.Michael McDowell touches on his relationship with the “stud” spotterMichael McDowell, a veteran NASCAR driver with over 500 Cup Series starts, highly values his relationship with his spotter, Michael Fisher, whom he praised as a &quot;stud&quot; on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. Fisher’s role is crucial in providing McDowell with awareness, feedback, and strategic information during races, helping the driver focus on what truly matters while managing preparation and safety on the track. He said:&quot;Yeah, he's a stud, Fisher, my spotter. He's just, uh, does a great job and he has helped me out a tremendous amount being able to, you know, focus on what's really important. And he helps a ton with that preparation and, um, does a great job on the roof.&quot;This trusted partnership has been especially important as McDowell transitioned to Spire Motorsports in 2025, continuing a communication structure that has been fundamental throughout his career.