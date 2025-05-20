Michael Waltrip breaks silence on his All-Star Race incident that stole the spotlight

By Vignesh Kanna
Modified May 20, 2025 04:11 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Source: Getty
Michael Waltrip - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Source: Getty

Michael Waltrip became an unexpected highlight during Sunday's (May 18) All Star race when he accidentally dropped the yellow flag while waving the promoter's caution. With the incident gaining widespread attention on social media, the former NASCAR driver has addressed the slip-up with a playful quip.

Waltrip was honoured with the role of grand marshall for the prestigious All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. As part of his duties, he waved the green flag to start the race, as well as the yellow flag for the promoter's caution, an optional feature introduced by NASCAR this year.

The unique addition allows the race promoter to bring about a random yellow before lap 220 of 250. Meant to add a strategic twist and bunch up the field, the caution was induced with 35 laps to go during Sunday's main event. As Waltrip proceeded to wave the yellow, the routine moment turned into a highlight reel, as the flag slipped from his grasp and dropped onto the race track.

also-read-trending Trending

On Monday, Waltrip embraced the mishap with a lighthearted post on his X handle.

"A little move I like to call the Mike drop!," Michael Waltrip wrote
A backup yellow flag was brought in to maintain the caution period, while NASCAR commentator Mike Joy took a cheeky jab at Michael Waltrip's fumble.

"No no, did he really drop the flag? Oh no, you had one job!" Joy quipped. (upto 0:22).

Here's a clip of the incident shared by Fox NASCAR on X.

Joey Logano was denied a third consecutive All-Star win after the promoter's caution stalled his momentum, allowing Christopher Bell to overtake him for the lead on fresh rubber. The defending champion expressed his frustration post-race and called out the race promoter, Marcus Smith, for derailing his race.

NASCAR insider blasts Michael Waltrip's antics at All-Star race

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck took aim at Michael Waltrip for turning the All-Star race into a 'WWE thing' with his theatrical skits. During an episode of the Teardown podcast, he criticized NASCAR for letting the prestigious event be reduced to a 'clown show' that reeked of 'hokiness' and 'lameness'.

"To have Michael Walrip go up there and do a little dance around and hyping up the crowd - 'Am I going to do it? Am I not? Am I going to do it? Am I not?' You're just like, 'Oh my, is this how we're doing this really?' Don't make it into a skit. Don't make it into like some little WWE thing where they're dancing around in the ring," he said. [18:08 onwards]
youtube-cover

Gluck further stressed that the sport's lack of seriousness towards it's drivers flies in the face of the hardships they endured to reach the pinnacle of stock car racing.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
