Michael Waltrip shares heartbreaking 'crying like a baby' message while missing Dale Earnhardt

Michael Waltrip shared an emotional social media update on the late Dale Earnhardt. Taking to his official X account, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver revealed that he cried like a baby while watching the 'Earnhardt' documentary.
Amazon Prime Video recently released a documentary on the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., one of the most successful and influential NASCAR drivers ever. The documentary showcases Earnhardt's illustrious NASCAR career and his personal life dynamics.
As Waltrip watched the four-episode documentary series on Prime Video, he shared a heartbreaking message. Here's what he wrote on the micro-blogging site:
"Laying in bed watching #Earnhardt and crying like a baby. Remembering and missing Dale."
Here's the post by Michael Waltrip:
Notably, Michael Waltrip's racing career has been intertwined with that of Earnhardt. He not only raced for his Cup Series team but also won the race at the Daytona International Speedway in 2001, the same race that saw Earnhardt's tragic death.
During the February 18, 2001 Daytona race, Earnhardt was killed in a three-car crash. He initially collided with Ken Schrader and then got nudged by Sterling Marlin before slamming against the wall at high speed. He was immediately taken to Halifax Medical Center, but was pronounced dead upon arrival. As per reports, the late NASCAR driver suffered from a fatal basilar skull fracture.
Ironically, it was also Waltrip's first victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Waltrip, driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc., won the race, while Earnhardt's son, Earnhardt Jr., finished runner-up. Additionally, all of Waltrip's victories have come from Dale Earnhardt Inc., a team that reflected the name of the seven-time Cup champion.
What did Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller want to showcase through the docuseries on their father?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, spoke about their father and his "human" side. Speaking to the USA Today in a recent interview, the siblings talked about how they wished to introduce the newer fans to the legendary driver.
"For me, I just wanted to introduce Dad and his greatness to a generation of fans that hadn't seen him race or didn't understand why he was so loved or appreciated," Earnhardt Jr. said.
"There's been a few different documentaries and pieces done but I don't think anything this comprehensive," Earnhardt Miller stated. "A kind of human side of our dad, not the racer, not always the racer that people know. The father and the person and the friend and all that he was to people."
Throughout his NASCAR Cup Series career, Earnhardt Sr. won seven Championships, 76 races, 22 poles, and 428 Top 10s, and is a NASCAR Hall of Famer, as well as one of NASCAR's Greatest 50 and 75 drivers.
