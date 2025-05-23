How Dale Jr. and sister Kelley Earnhardt helped shape Intimidator’s latest docuseries 

Earnhardt docuseries director Joshua Altman has shared how Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt-Miller helped complete the project. As perhaps the most credible insiders to Earnhardt Sr.'s life, the siblings gave insights and corrected certain misconceptions about their father.

Ad

Available on Amazon Prime, Earnhardt is a four-part docuseries on the life and career of Dale Earnhardt Sr., nicknamed The Intimidator. He was a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who shared the racetrack with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the 2000 season. Unfortunately, he passed away in the 2001 Daytona following a last-lap multi-car crash.

Sharing his thoughts on the siblings' insights, Joshua Altman told NBC Sports:

“I think sitting down for interviews is the biggest part of it. In a lot of ways, it’s not just the communication of info that goes up on screen. We would sit down with Dale for four hours at a time. So he was just giving us both his perspective on things, but also helping us understand, coming in as newbies, like, ‘No, that’s not what happened. This is what happened.’ And allowing us to wrap our heads around that.”

Ad

Trending

The American film director also underscored how the two cemented the docuseries by leaving no room for fans to find inaccuracies, adding:

“And then later on, specifically once we got to a place, and it was nerve-wracking as hell, but sharing rough cuts with them. And getting their eyes on it and making sure that things were accurate and also felt honest to both their experiences, but also to make sure that fans would not poke holes and stuff.”

Ad

The Earnhardts during the 1990 Atlanta Journal 500 - Source: Getty

Dale Earnhardt Sr. debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series (formerly Winston Cup Series) in the 1970s before winning his first championship in 1980, his second full-time season. He later moved to Richard Childress Racing and drove the famed #3 Chevrolet, which he took to six championships.

Ad

The Intimidator is only one of the three NASCAR drivers in history to secure seven titles, along with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson. He also won 76 races, eighth on the all-time list.

The first two of four episodes of Earnhardt are now streaming on Amazon Prime, with the remaining episodes set to be released on May 29. The docuseries is made in collaboration with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s original content company, Dirty Mo Media.

Ad

How fans can watch Earnhardt docuseries for free

Interested fans who want to watch Earnhardt on Amazon Prime can do so for free, at least for a limited time. The media company is offering a 30-day trial of its streaming services, including the new docuseries on the life of Dale Earnhardt Sr, for new users.

The four-part docuseries tackles behind-the-scenes footage, along with clips that weren't seen before, even by Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself. According to director Joshua Altman, the team had to browse 10,000 hours of footage before completing the project.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Sr. driving the iconic #3 Chevrolet at Phoenix International Raceway - Source: Imagn

Considering all four episodes are slated to be launched in less than a month, new users are free to unsubscribe after watching the docuseries. However, stock car racing fans may not want to miss Amazon Prime's documentary on Kyle Larson's two-year The Double journey, set to be released next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.