Mike Joy heaps praise on the late HMS icon Jon Edwards: “In an arena with massive egos, Jon’s own was never on display”

Ahead of the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race, FOX named longtime Hendrick Motorsports communications professional Jon Edwards the recipient of the "Byrnsie Award." Reflecting on the same, American commentator and announcer Mike Joy praised the late HMS icon for receiving the well-recognized award.

Edwards began his career with Jeff Gordon under HMS's flag in 1994. He spent three decades with the team and worked closely with the four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Later, in 2021, the PR rep began working with Kyle Larson, and the duo formed a deep bond. He passed away on April 10, 2025, and was among the oldest employees of the team, witnessing it win multiple championships.

Reflecting on Jon Edwards' years of dedication to HMS, Mike Joy praised his contribution and said (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

“Jon was the prototype for great PR reps with Jeff Gordon, and he was the perfect choice to guide Kyle Larson’s return to NASCAR and his rise to stardom. In an arena with massive egos, Jon’s own was never on display. As an enabler -- not a gatekeeper – Jon set a very high standard, all the while being a good and loyal friend. He truly embodied the way Steve Byrnes lived his life.”

The award was introduced in 2016 in honor of the late FOX NASCAR broadcaster Steve Byrnes after he lost his life to a courageous battle with cancer. Multiple notable NASCAR figures, including Rondey Childress, Rick Hendrick, Bubba Wallace, and Jimmie Johnson, have won the award previously.

NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon recalled his time with the late Jon Edwards and paid tribute

Jon Edwards shared a special bond with the four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon. The former #24 Chevy driver recalled his time with Edwards, sharing a throwback picture alongside a heartwarming note.

The former HMS driver pointed out that Edwards was a loyal, hard-working, selfless person. While sharing an image of him standing in front of his #24 Chevy with the PR rep, he captioned the post:

"I’m devastated by the loss of my dear friend, Jon. For almost three decades, we were side by side through every high and low, every celebration, and every challenge. He was one of the most loyal, hardworking, and selfless people I’ve ever known, and I will be forever grateful for his immeasurable impact on my life and my career. My heart is with Jon’s family and everyone who loved him. He was truly one of a kind."

In the picture, Jon Edwards held the 2014 Jim Chapman Award, reflecting his career-long excellence in motorsports public relations.

