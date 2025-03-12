Millionaire Greg Biffle surprises himself with vintage Ford F100 dyno results after wildly misjudging its horsepower

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle showed off the dyno testing of his new camper van, which he purchased last week as a surprise for a wife. The dyno testing involves the use of a dynamometer to measure and adjust the performance of a vehicle, including engine horsepower, torque and air-fuel mixture. Biffle shared his testing of the camper van in a video posted to his YouTube channel earlier this week.

The video features Biffle showing off the process of getting the camper van, which is situated on top of a 1974 Ford F-100 truck, onto the dynamometer and measuring how much horsepower it has. Using ramps and blocks of wood as supports, the former Roush Fenway Racing driver gets the truck onto the measuring tool, and sets up the computer to give off the readings for the engine's power. [14:13 - 24:12]

After setting everything up, Biffle climbs into the truck and revs it at a low gear, giving the reading of 91 horsepower, and then a 110.2 horespower at a higher gear, with 200 foot-pounds of torque. The driver conducts multiple runs of tests on the truck, getting the highest power reading of the vehicle as 114.7 horsepower. [25:02 - 32:11]

Greg Biffle did confess that he thought it would be a higher number:

“I cannot believe it, I just - I don't believe it. Although, I should’ve thought about it more before I made my prediction because out of the factory it should have been like 165 maybe.” [33:28]

Towards the start of the video, the 2002 Xfinity Series Champion writes down a guess for how much horespower he thinks the truck has, which he reveals after the testing to be 145 bhp, almost 30 bhp higher than the actual figure. However, Biffle has said that the engine will need work to achieve it's full capability.

“145 horsepower is what I said. This sucker needs some help but we're going to tune the engine up, we're going to see how much power it makes by giving it a tuneup.” [34:15]

Greg Biffle's purchase of the camper van and attached truck is one of many that he has highlighted on his YouTube channel. Other purchases he's made include a school bus, a Super Flo Engine Dyno, an F350 four-door Bronco, alongside non-automotive purchases like a giant rooster statue and a hollow metal fish figurine.

Greg Biffle makes a joke about his camper van based on NASCAR pitlane footage

Taking to his Instagram account earlier, Greg Biffle shared a video featuring a NASCAR pit-crew member filling up a car with fuel from a tank that is constantly spilling. Biffle used the video to make a joke about his own Ford F100 truck's fuel efficiency, indicating of its poor mileage.

Posting the video to his account, Biffle captioned it with:

"Pretty sure this is what my camper truck f100 fuel tank looks like @nascar"

Greg Biffle has been out of a NASCAR Cup Series vehicle full-time since 2016, after he completed his 14th season with Roush Fenway Racing. Biffle has been back in the Cup Series since then, driving for NY Racing in their #44 car in five races of the 2022 season, including that year's running of the Daytona 500.

Biffle has announced plans to return to the Daytona 500 at some point in the future.

